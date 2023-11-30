Gaza-based militant group Hamas has invited billionaire Elon Musk to the Palestinian territory to see the destruction caused by the Israeli airstrikes after the October 7 Hamas attack.

The invitation comes a day after Musk and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to a kibbutz attacked by Hamas.

"We invite him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility," Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, told the media in Beirut on Tuesday.

Musk seems to have declined the invitation, stating that "it is a bit dangerous right now".

"Seems a bit dangerous there right now, but I do believe that a long-term prosperous Gaza is good for all sides," Musk posted on X.

On Monday, Musk visited Israel and held a meeting with top Israeli leaders, including President Isaac Herzog.

He also held a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that was live-streamed on X. "It was jarring to see the scene of the massacre," said Musk during the conversation.

The two spoke at length on various issues, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Netanyahu, who had urged Musk to reduce anti-Semitic content on X in a September meeting, asked him to help build a better future.

Netanyahu later took him on a tour of the Gaza Strip and posted pictures of himself and Musk on X.

In the images, Musk could be seen wearing a protective vest and being escorted by a number of security personnel.

"I toured Kibbutz Kfar Gaza with Elon Musk to show him up close the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas," Netanyahu wrote. He also showed Musk the footage of the October 7 attack from bodycams, CCTV, and other sources.

During the conversation with the Israeli prime minister, Musk called for an end to "murderous propaganda".

"Those that are intent on murder must be neutralised," Musk said. "The propaganda must stop that is training people to be murderers in the future. And then, making Gaza prosperous. And if that happens, I think it will be a good future."

Netanyahu said: "I hope you will be involved. And the fact that you came here, I think, speaks volumes to your commitment to try to secure a better future."

The visit came in the backdrop of Israel and Hamas extending a ceasefire for two more days until Thursday.

The temporary truce was facilitated by Qatar and Egypt. As part of the truce, Israel agreed to release Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, and Hamas agreed to release hostages.

Netanyahu, however, has made it clear that the operations against Hamas will resume once the truce is over.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Hamas official Hamdam also urged the United States to rethink its relationship with Israel.

"Within 50 days, Israel dropped more than 40,000 tonnes of explosives on the homes of defenseless Gazans," Hamdam said. "I call on US President Biden to review the US relationship with Israel and to stop supplying them with weapons," he said.

The US has been a staunch supporter of Israel and has often said that Israel has the right to defend itself after Hamas brutally killed 1,400 Israelis (mostly civilians) and took over 200 hostages in a surprise assault on October 7. It attacked Israel with a barrage of some 2,000–5,000 missiles in an unprecedented attack.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the attack in retaliation. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 14,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's bombardment of Gaza since the beginning of the war.