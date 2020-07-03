Lyrical and musical genius Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical "Hamilton" is coming to the small screen and fans can now enjoy the front-row show to the critically acclaimed play. The record-setting musical can now be watched in the form of a film after its release on the streaming platform Disney Plus.

Featuring the original cast members including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Philipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson, Okieriete Onaodowas as James Madison, Anthony Ramos as Philip Hamilton, and others, the movie is available to watch on your Disney Plus accounts from Friday, July 3. The movie will reportedly be dropped around 12 a.m. PT or 3 a.m. ET. However, since Disney has closed down its free trial, the movie will only be available to the subscriber with a paid account.

Lin-Manual Miranda's musical and play is based on the 2004 biography by Ron Chernow telling the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who was the influential interpreter and promoter of the U.S. Constitution and an economist. The show is packed heavily with Hip Hop, R&B, pop, and soul music.

"Hamilton" was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney decided to bring the movie to the streaming platform with an early release. The digital release was scheduled in a way to coincide with the Fourth of July weekend, as America celebrates the 244th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

The award-winning show depicts the life and career of Hamilton, who brought about enormous changes in America. The show first premiered in the year 2015 and it was a sold-out show. Along with immense popularity, the drama won eight Drama Desk Awards. As for the most prestigious Tony Awards, in 2016 the musical received record-setting 16 nominations and eventually won 11 awards. Additionally, it was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

"The task for me was to try to create a document of what it felt like to be in that room," director Thomas Kail said during a Zoom call press conference, according to Cnet. "This is not trying to be the show. This is its own experience and I think we tried to embrace the love we have for being in the theater."