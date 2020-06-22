Critically acclaimed, Lin Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical "Hamilton" is coming to small screen through Disney+. The first trailer is out, and it is certainly promising.

The movie will launch on the streaming platform on Friday, July 3. As shown in the minute-long trailer, the movie features the original cast of the theatrical musical based on the 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow.

In the trailer, fans will be able to recognise the cast members including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Philipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson, Okieriete Onaodowas as James Madison, Anthony Ramos as Philip Hamilton, and others.

Based on Hip Hop, R&B, pop, soul music, the musical tells the story about American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who was the influential interpreter and promoter of the U.S. Constitution and an economist. According to Variety, "Hamilton" was supposed to be released in theatres on Oct. 15, 2021. However, Disney paid $75 million to acquire the film for its big release on its new streaming platform. With movie theatres and several productions being badly hit by the pandemic, it is believed to be a great move. The release will coincide with the Fourth of July weekend, on the 244th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

Get your first look at the original Broadway production of @HamiltonMusical, filmed live on stage, coming to @DisneyPlus July 3. #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/5ZjGS6PbMI June 22, 2020

"Hamilton" first premiered at the Public Theatre, Off-Broadway on February 17, 2015. It was a sold-out show which won eight Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical. Additionally, the hip-hop musical with lyrics received record 16 Tony nominations eventually winning 11 awards including Best Musical at 2016 Tony Awards. Also, it received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Tommy Kail directed both the stage and movie version of the musical. The movie features three live performances of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City in June 2016 with the original principal Broadway cast members.