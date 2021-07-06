Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been strongly linked to a move away from the club this summer. He is believed to be planning a move to Premier League champions Manchester City, but it has now been revealed that former manager Jose Mourinho has also been in touch with him in recent weeks. The Portuguese manager is now in charge of Italian club AS Roma.

Apart from having had conversations with Mourinho during Euro 2020, Kane has also admitted that he has yet to have contact with newly-appointed Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Kane is currently representing England in the European Championship, and it is expected that he will meet with the club to settle his future after the tournament.

The prolific striker has so far scored three goals for England in Euro 2020. The Three Lions will be facing Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday, where all eyes will be on him at Wembley Stadium.

Mourinho and Kane enjoyed a good working relationship up until the manager's sudden exit in April amid the European Super League debacle. He was quickly picked up by AS Roma, and it appears as though he is now interested n taking Kane with him.

"It's common knowledge we have a great relationship and got on really well," said Kane, as quoted by Goal. "I really respect him as a manager and person. I wish him all the best at Roma. It's great to have one of the best managers in the world on your side," he added.

However he did not confirm if they have spoken about a move to the Stadio Olympico. "I will always respect him and hopefully be in contact with him for the rest of my career," he said.

Meanwhile, Kane admitted that he is excited to meet new coach Nuno. "Whenever a new manager comes in, I guess there's a level of excitement around the club. Obviously, I've not been there and not had any contact with him."

He stressed that he is still focused on England's quest for the European Championship trophy, and will think about getting acquainted with Nuno after the tournament.

Speculations have surrounded Kane's career as of late, with numerous pundits stating that he needs to find another club in order to win trophies. He is seen as a bit of a wasted talent with Spurs, which may not be able to help him lift major silverware anytime soon if he stays.

Manchester City is believed to have offered him that opportunity to challenge for trophies, and it remains to be seen if Mourinho will be able to convince him to go in a different direction. Tottenham meanwhile, are determined to hold on to their star player.