Manchester United has not included their captain Harry Maguire, forward Mason Greenwood, and new recruit Edinson Cavani in their squad for their UEFA Champions League group encounter against Paris Saint-Germain. The match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

While Greenwood missed Man United's last game against Newcastle United on Saturday, Maguire scored a goal in that match. Unfortunately, the captain suffered a small muscular tear.

On the other hand, Cavani, who recently joined United after leaving PSG won't get the chance to face his old club on Tuesday.

The 33-year old Uruguayan had just one training session with the Red Devils since his 14-day isolation period ended. Apart from these three players, United will also miss centre-back Eric Bailly and midfielder Jesse Lingard.

As per the reports, midfielder Bruno Fernandes will lead the side on Tuesday in the French capital in Maguire's absence.

According to the BBC, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "We are a little bit depleted but we have more than enough players. We hope the players won't be away for too long. Edinson needs a few more days' training. Maybe we can think about the weekend. Hopefully Harry, Eric, and Mason as well, but we're not sure about that."

Paris Saint-Germain will also play without some of their vital players, including striker Mauro Icardi, defenders Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat, and midfielders Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes.

It is understood that both Verratti and Paredes picked up muscle injuries. On the other hand, Icardi is suffering from a knee problem.

Reports also claim that attacking midfielder Julian Draxler and centre-back Marquinhos have returned to training this week. They could take the field against Man United. Also, former United winger Angel di Maria returns from suspension and is expected to play. Midfielder Ander Herrera might also face his former club.

It has been 12 years since the Premier League side last won the UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, PSG finished their 2019-20 season as the UCL runners-up after losing to in-form Bayern Munich in the final.

The last time these two sides met was in 2019. Back then, Marcus Rashford scored an injury-time penalty to help Manchester United script an incredible comeback to defeat PSG on away goals.

This year, United and PSG are in Group H along with Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.