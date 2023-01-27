Omid Scobie, author of "Finding Freedom," said that people are getting tired and fed up with hearing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk about their "truths." He sympathises with the couple because they got to tell their side of the story even at this "very late stage."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been gaining more attention recently following a series of revelations that started with their infamous Oprah interview in March 2021. Then it was followed by their Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" in December 2022 and then the duke's memoir "Spare," which came out on Jan. 10.

"In many ways, how can a regular person not have Sussex fatigue at this point? I almost feel it's like my duty to follow it every step of the way, but I can understand how general members of the public have just had enough of hearing about the royal dramas in general," Scobie said during an interview on the "Royally Obsessed" podcast.

However, Scobie said he sympathises with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "in some ways, because they're only now getting to join the story at this very late stage."

He explained, "For many years, they weren't able to share their side. They watched others try and tell versions of it or they sat back and watched things reported about them that they didn't agree with or didn't feel were a fair representation of themselves."

The biographer added, "So now they've come in with their versions of events, with their stories and are filling in the gaps that we didn't know about. But of course, it comes after years and years of coverage. So I think people are starting to get a little tired of the story in general."

In a second podcast appearance, this time on Commonsense titled "Omid Scobie: The Truth about Prince Harry and Meghan," Scobie urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move forward and find the happiness they seek. Otherwise, he said they will "become synonymous with drama for the rest of their lives, just like [what] the Royal Family struggles with and I don't think that that's a place that anyone particularly wants to be."