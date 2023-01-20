A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are risking their own future as a power couple in Hollywood with their ceaseless attacks on the British Royal Family.

Kinsey Schofield, the founder of the ToDiFor Daily podcast, believes that Hollywood's elite may not want to rub shoulders with the couple anymore after what they have shared in their Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" and in the duke's memoir "Spare." She said that their sharing of their "truth" has only hurt their own reputation among the rich and famous in America. They have allegedly made people uncomfortable with their revelations.

"I think 'Spare' and the [recent] Netflix documentary will ultimately hurt Harry and Meghan's relationships with the Hollywood elite," she told Fox News Digital.

Schofield referenced a scene in the "Harry & Meghan" series that showed the Duchess of Sussex reading out a text from Beyoncé. She asked, "Did intensely private Beyoncé give Meg permission to read a text message that she sent the duchess verbatim to millions of Netflix subscribers? I highly doubt it."

In this scene, Meghan Markle explained what Beyoncé texted her about without actually showing the actual message. She told Prince Harry, "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

Schofield likewise slammed Prince Harry for sharing what could be private details in his memoir. She continued, "Did Courteney Cox expect to one day be called out for 'magic mushroom chocolates' in 'Spare?' Does Gayle King enjoy being grilled by the internet when Harry tells ITV there isn't a royal racist after Gayle appeared on morning television claiming that her friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had receipts? They are putting people in uncomfortable situations."

The royal commentator acknowledged that having Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "corner is a huge help." But she thinks that "most individuals don't want to pick a side and would prefer to avoid the drama."

This is not the first time that Schofield has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to speak out about the royal family through "Harry & Meghan." She also pointed out the possible outcome of the show in an interview in December and said that it will only "make the Hollywood elite continue to distance themselves" from the couple over fears they would share private conversations with the press or on TV interviews.