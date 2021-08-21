Doubt clouds capabilities and leaves people believing they are not up to snuff. According to Hassan Mahmood, the first step to success is believing in yourself. Without this, you won't be able to unlock your true potential. Ivano Natale agrees on this, and says that uncovering your true potential requires that you work on it one day at a time. Most people get discouraged when it takes longer than they expected.

Hassan Mahmood and Ivano Natale agree that it is essentially a journey that needs to be espoused religiously; you cannot afford to skip some steps along the way. To make the most of your capabilities, you need to first discover your true potential. Here, Hassan and Ivano share three tips to help you unlock your potential.

Self-introspection

This is the ideal starting point as it gives you insights into where you are, where you've been, and where you need to be. Hassan says that a deep analysis of your career and personal life, health, finances, and emotions will help you realize where you are. The best way to gain this deep insight into yourself is to allow yourself to confront all aspects of your life, says Ivano. While some people avoid places they have been, facing your past can help you plot a clearer course for your future.

Pursue personal growth

Ivano opines that personal growth is a catalyst that pushes you toward your true potential. In order to pursue personal growth, you should challenge yourself, says Hassan. Fears are a vital part of your journey, and facing these fears will help you grow. The secret, according to Hassan, is to take it at your own pace. The first step is often the hardest, but you can take on anything once you overcome it. Once you choose self-development, you commit to putting in the work for it. To help you through this, Hassan and Ivano recommend working with mentors and utilizing materials available to you.

Set a goal

Without a goal, you are just aimlessly floating about and working on getting by. Ivano says this is dangerous because it is easy to fall into a comfort zone that suppresses your true potential. Therefore, you must narrow down what you'd like to accomplish in the short and long term. This helps you sharpen your focus. Hassan adds that you need to be very specific with this goal and define precisely what you want to do and achieve. Delaying this makes it harder for you to find your true passion and unlock your potential.

Even as you are pressed to discover your true potential, Hassan Mahmood and Ivano Natale conclude by stressing the importance of taking baby steps in each of the processes. Show your mind you are much more and prove yourself right!