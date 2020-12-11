Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced during Thursday's Disney Investor Day presentation that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in the Obi-wan Kenobi spinoff series.

The "Star Wars" prequel star is returning to a galaxy far, far, away after over a decade. According to Lucasfilm, he will appear in the Disney Plus "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, which is set 10 years after the dramatic events of "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith," which was the actor's last appearance in the franchise.

The timeline of the show means Anakin Skywalker will have gone full-on Darth Vader by then. In the film, Obi-Wan Kenobi trained Anakin in the ways of the Force until he was ultimately swayed to the dark side. It is not known if 89-year-old James Earl Jones will return as well to voice the villain.

"Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus," reads the official announcement from the "Star Wars" official Twitter page.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

News of Christensen playing Darth Vader in the Disney Plus "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series received mixed reactions. Some looked back at the actor's lacklustre portrayal of Anakin Skywalker in the prequel and thought it is a wrong move for Lucasfilm to bring him back.

"You brought back the worst actor from your worst films with the best actor, to tank your best chance? I can't even stand the Hayden dialogue in the video games without twitching and screaming and trying to throw things at Darth," one netizen commented.

You brought back the worst actor from your worst films with the best actor, to tank your best chance? I can't even stand the Hayden dialogue in the video games without twitching and screaming and trying to throw things at Darth. — ?batastrophe? (@aspyre) December 10, 2020

"Worst news ever," another wrote and one more said, "So we are supposed to be excited for the guy that everyone hated to come back? Also if Vader isn't voiced by James Earl Jones, it's not Vader."

Meanwhile, there were those who defended Christensen and said he acted as was described of his character. He also acted based on a "terrible script."

He was told to play a mood-yet-emotionally-stunted teen. Why be surprised that the emotions come off as stunted when that's literally the direction he's given? Don't get me wrong, I don't know if he can act; I haven't seen him outside of the prequels. Don't judge off Anakin tho. — Tigercule Mikzaredo (@Tigercule) December 11, 2020

can you finally treat him with love and respect? he was a newbie in a big budget film so obviously he’d be nervous and stressed. he did great. he shouldn’t be bullied for not being good at something, especially to the point where he has to quit what he loves — mischa ? (@goldenskiwii) December 11, 2020

Christensen has not appeared in any other "Star Wars" film since "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith." He only voiced Anakin Skywalker on television and briefly in the 2019 film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Suffice to say, some are happy and some are not that he will portray Darth Vader in the Disney Plus "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series opposite the titular lead Ewan McGregor.