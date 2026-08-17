Two men sat outside a South Carolina apartment as police worked the scene where Hayden Panettiere had just been found unresponsive. A neighbour has now recalled the 'shocking' sight that unfolded after the actress' death, describing the eerie hours as residents slowly realised something was seriously wrong.

The unsettling scene at the Greenville apartment complex offers a glimpse into the aftermath of Panettiere's sudden death, with neighbours watching as police remained at the property for hours and two distressed men were seen outside the unit.

Neighbour Recalls Tense Hours Before Panettiere's Body Was Found

A resident of the Judson Mill Lofts complex told Page Six they were left reeling after learning the Heroes star had died in one of the building's units. 'I was shocked, as I'm sure everyone in Greenville was, to find out she was here,' the neighbour said.

According to the resident, they had never crossed paths with Panettiere and did not believe she had spent long at the property. 'I never saw her, [and] I haven't spoken to anyone else that said they have,' they added.

Property managers reportedly kept tenants updated throughout, stressing there was nothing criminal involved. Still, the neighbour said it was 'jarring' to learn someone of Panettiere's stature had been staying there before tragedy struck.

Police remained at the scene from around midday until 8pm on Sunday, the neighbour said. The arrival of a coroner's vehicle confirmed a death had occurred, though the identity was not clear until the following morning. 'I then woke up to hear that it was Hayden, which is just still shocking,' they said."

Two men were seen sitting outside the flat alongside officers during the ordeal. 'They looked like they were in shock, not speaking, and had their heads down,' the neighbour recalled. They could not identify either man, and the unit is believed to have been an Airbnb rental.

How Hayden Panettiere's Body Was Discovered

Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the rented flat, where she had reportedly been staying temporarily. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene despite advanced life support efforts.

An autopsy carried out the following day found no signs of trauma. However, officials have not confirmed a cause or manner of death, with further investigation and testing still pending.

No official cause of death has been confirmed, and the coroner's investigation remains active.

Who Was Hayden Panettiere, and How Addiction Shaped Her Life

Panettiere rose to fame as a child actress before landing her best-known roles in Heroes and Nashville. She spent years speaking candidly about her mental health, including postpartum depression and substance abuse.

She traced part of her struggles back to her teenage years, saying she was once given a so-called 'happy pill' by someone on her team. 'As I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn't live without,' she admitted.

Panettiere later reflected on how far her addiction spiralled, saying: 'I was on top of the world and I ruined it. I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens.'

Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published on 19 May 2026, lays bare the physical toll of her drinking addiction. She recalled once reassuring herself she was not as far gone as she feared.

'At least my eyes aren't yellow, I told myself,' she wrote. 'I'd developed jaundice before, and a doctor told me that if I didn't stop drinking, I'd be dead within five years.'

Tributes have poured in from fans and former co-stars alike, with many expressing sadness over the sudden loss of an actress who had long been open about her fight to stay well.

Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, was released on 19 May 2026.