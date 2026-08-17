Hayden Panettiere's turn as indestructible cheerleader Claire Bennet on Heroes turned the 16‑year‑old into an international star, as the 2006 series put a seemingly ordinary high school student with extraordinary healing powers at the centre of a new wave of superhero television.

Heroes, which premiered in 2006, centred on ordinary people who discovered they possessed extraordinary abilities. Claire was among its most important characters, combining the familiar awkwardness of teenage years with the burden of being a superhero.

The show's promotional slogan, 'Save the cheerleader, save the world', became one of the most memorable television taglines of the era. It also reflected Claire's importance to the story, as her survival was closely linked to the fate of the other characters and the wider conflict unfolding throughout the series.

Claire Bennet's Unforgettable Introduction

Claire's abilities were revealed in an iconic scene during the pilot episode. It was one of the most memorable scenes in the series.

The teenage cheerleader jumps from a crane and falls from a considerable height. The impact leaves her badly injured, but Claire recovers from the injuries, resets her dislocated shoulder while a deep wound on her face closes almost instantly.

The incident is recorded by a classmate on a home camcorder. Claire then turns towards the camera and introduces herself, saying: 'This is Claire Bennet, and that was attempt number six.'

The sequence immediately established the character's regenerative ability and showed why she was so important to the series. While other characters were only beginning to discover their powers, Claire already had a clear understanding of what her body could survive.

Aside from having superpowers, Claire was also a teenager dealing with school, friendships, family issues and the pressures of trying to fit in.

That contrast became an important part of Panettiere's performance. Claire could survive injuries that would kill an ordinary person, yet she remained vulnerable to the emotional problems associated with being a teenager.

From Child Actress to International TV Star

Panettiere was already an experienced actress before joining Heroes. She had worked as a child actress and appeared in the series Guiding Light. She also featured in the 2000 Disney sports drama Remember the Titans and provided voice work for Pixar's animated film A Bug's Life.

Her role in Heroes, however, was her breakthrough. The popularity of the series introduced Panettiere to a much wider international audience and made her one of television's most recognisable young stars.

The show's main antagonist, Sylar, was hunting people with special abilities in an attempt to acquire their powers. Claire's regenerative ability made her a particularly valuable target. If Sylar succeeded in obtaining her power, he could potentially become even more dangerous.

As a result, the phrase 'Save the cheerleader, save the world' became more than a promotional slogan; it represented the importance of Claire to the series, particularly its first season.

Why Claire Connected With Audiences

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Despite her extraordinary ability, Claire was written as a relatively ordinary teenager.

She wanted to maintain friendships, navigate relationships and experience a normal life without constantly being defined by her powers.

Claire's struggle was relatable because her greatest wish was simply to fit in.

Her classmates saw her as a typical cheerleader, while she privately faced circumstances that made her very different from those around her.

Panettiere's performance helped bring that conflict to the screen. She portrayed Claire as confident and determined while also showing the uncertainty and frustration of a teenager attempting to understand a life that had suddenly become anything but normal.

The role became the defining performance of Panettiere's early career and one of the most recognisable characters in American TV during the 2000s.

An Untimely Death

Panettiere's recent passing has brought renewed attention to her career and the role that made her widely known. Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed an official cause of death.

For a generation of television viewers, however, Panettiere will remain closely associated with Claire Bennet: the seemingly ordinary cheerleader who could survive almost anything.

Her performance in Heroes helped turn a teenage actress into a global star and made 'Save the cheerleader, save the world' one of the most enduring TV slogans of its time.