Hayden Panettiere, the actress best known for starring in TV series such as Heroes and Nashville, and various video games, has tragically died at the age of 36. Alan 'Skip' Panettiere confirmed her death on Sunday, 16 August.

Read more Hayden Panettiere Cause of Death: What We Know After the Nashville Star's Tragic Death at 36 Hayden Panettiere Cause of Death: What We Know After the Nashville Star's Tragic Death at 36

'She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen,' Alan stated to a national news outlet.

An investigation surrounding the 36-year-old actress' death is underway after her body was found unresponsive inside a Greenville apartment in South Carolina. An acquaintance allegedly discovered Panettiere's body and proceeded to call 911, and after preliminary investigations, no signs of foul play were established.

Panettiere was supposed to turn 37 on 21 August. Her untimely death marks the sudden loss of an actress who virtually grew up in the entertainment industry, from being a prominent child star to one of television's and video games' most recognisable faces and voices.

Who Was Hayden Panettiere?

Hayden Panettiere was born in 1989 in Palisades, New York. She reportedly appeared in commercials as a baby and would make her acting debut at just four years old on the American soap opera One Life to Live.

Her breakout roles included Princess Dot in the Pixar animated film A Bug's Life and Sheryl in Remember the Titans, where she starred with two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington.

Panettiere made her major breakthrough in television, particularly in 2006, when she joined NBC's science-fiction drama Heroes as Claire Bennet. There she played a high-school cheerleader with extraordinary regenerative abilities, which also spawned the famous line, 'Save the cheerleader, save the world.'

The late actress won three Teen Choice Awards for her performance, having appeared in 73 episodes of the series between 2006 and 2010, skyrocketing her into international stardom.

Panettiere's next major TV role was in 2012 after joining the cast of Nashville, where she played Juliette Barnes, a talented but troubled country singer. The series further showcased Hayden's singing, earning two Golden Globe nominations, but it's what also introduced many to her voice.

The video game industry also became familiar with Panettiere at a young age when she voiced Kairi in the Kingdom Hearts franchise. Later on, she starred as Sam in the hit horror video game Until Dawn.

Hayden Behind the Limelight

Away from the screen, Panettiere is a mother to her 11-year-old, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, whom she welcomed with her former fiancé and former professional boxer, Wladimir Klitschko, in December 2014.

In 2018, however, she also agreed to transfer custody of Kaya to Klitschko while she sought treatment.

Panettiere has been vocal regarding her struggles behind the limelight as well. Most notably, she shared her experiences regarding postpartum depression, alcohol addiction, and rehab in her May 2026 memoir, This is Me: A Reckoning.

In the memoir, Panettiere stated, 'I don't ever want [Kaya] to read it and think any of it was her fault. I love her so dearly.' She also added that she's very grateful for the really intense, incredible bond they share with each other.

As investigations into Panettiere's death continue, her family has asked for privacy while they process the loss not just of a talented actor, but of a loving daughter and mother.