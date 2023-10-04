The Health Secretary Steve Barclay yesterday pledged at the Conservative Party conference, to end the use of gender-neutral language in the NHS and restore gender-specific terms instead.

He will also vow to ban trans women from female- and male-only wards in a move to protect all patients.

The Health Secretary voiced that a "common sense approach to sex and equality issues" is required in the NHS.

Barclay further stated outside the conference hall: "And I can today confirm that sex-specific language has now been fully restored to online health advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause.

"It is vital women's voices are heard in the NHS and the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients are protected."

The news was welcomed by women's rights and anti-woke campaigners alike.

Well done to @SteveBarclay for ensuring that women are not erased from healthcare. As the minister responsible for the Women’s Health strategy , language matters https://t.co/zXmHscky41 — Maria Caulfield MP (@mariacaulfield) October 2, 2023

Moreover, Maya Forstater, of the Sex Matters campaign group, described the proposal as "fantastic news".

She further added: "Staff transactivists have been wreaking havoc across the health sector, from the removal of sex-based language in women's health to insisting that the identity of NHS workers trumps patients' rights to single-sex care.

"After years of gender ideology indoctrination through training and accreditation programmes, transactivists have captured leaders right across the NHS."

However, a spokesperson from the LGBT charity Stonewall said that the proposals are "a cynical attempt by the secretary of state to 'look busy' instead of getting on with the graft of implementing the women's health strategy".

They further stated: "Besides being unworkable, all it will achieve is to restrict access to healthcare for trans women, by making it humiliating and dangerous."

Singling out trans women from female hospital wards jeopardises their health and fosters intolerance. Transphobic rationales about "protecting" patients are inaccurate. True equality means trans women have the same healthcare rights. This is unjust! https://t.co/mKO5E1vWkE — Pride in London (@PrideInLondon) October 3, 2023

Some of the other gender-neutral terms replaced for inclusivity by some "woke" NHS trusts, private hospitals and charities include: "chestfeeding" for breastfeeding, "parent", "co-parent" or "second biological parent" for father, "human milk" is used for breast milk and a woman is known as "a patient of child-bearing age" and anyone who has a cervix, periods or ovaries.

The replacement of gender-specific terminology within the medical world has received a backlash from health officials and campaigners. The Health Secretary hopes to address the issue by its reversal as he said: "We know what a woman is, and I know the vast majority of NHS staff and patients do too."

He continued to state: "That is why I ordered a reversal of unacceptable changes to the NHS website that erased women for conditions such as cervical cancer and stopped the NHS from ordering staff to declare pronouns to each new patient."

Furthermore, Home Secretary Suella Braverman appeared on Sky News and spoke about how transgender women should not be in "biological women's wards" and in this safe space, biological men ought not be treated.

She also said: "The Health Secretary is absolutely right to clarify and make it clear that biological men should not have treatment in the same wards as biological women.

"This is about protecting women's dignity and women's safety and privacy. Therefore I am incredibly supportive and welcome the announcement today by the Health Secretary."

However, Sara Gorton, the head of health at the Unison union, remarked that the Health Secretary's speech was "deflection politics at its worst" and further accused him of taking the focus away from reducing waiting lists and the reform of social care.

She stated that: "The NHS is having to deal with countless challenges, all of which are of great public concern.

"Endlessly-growing waiting lists, lengthening ambulance delays, worsening industrial relations and a social care system so hopelessly adrift it risks bringing the NHS down with it."

According to Gorton, these are the problems the government should be addressing and "not trying to ban trans women from female-only wards".

She concluded by saying: "Patients and their families will see straight through this nonsense. They know what the government should be doing. That's tackling waits and delays, ending the strikes and dealing with the crisis in social care."