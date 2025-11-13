Ariana Grande was left visibly shaken at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good after a man leapt the barricade and reached for her, only for co-star Cynthia Erivo to interpose herself and drive him back.

The incident occurred on 13 November 2025, as the film's cast walked the red carpet at Universal Studios Singapore, and was captured on multiple mobile phones before being circulated online. Video shows a man pushing through the crowd and placing an arm around Grande; Erivo immediately stepped between them and confronted the intruder while security moved in. Grande was comforted by fellow cast members moments later.

This was not merely an awkward fan encounter; it was a breach of safety that resonated because of Grande's well-documented history of trauma and anxiety following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. The episode reopened questions about red-carpet security at high-profile events and the emotional toll such intrusions exact on performers.

A Sudden Breach On The Yellow Carpet

Footage of the episode shows the man, later identified by journalists and social media users as Johnson Wen, an Australian influencer nicknamed 'Pyjama Man', surging past photographers and wrapping an arm around Grande before being pushed away by Erivo and escorted off by security. Witnesses described screams and a rapid scramble as staff intervened.

Wen later posted a video of the incident to his Instagram account, captioned: 'Dear Ariana Grande, Thank You for letting me jump on the Yellow Carpet with You,' a message that drew immediate condemnation online. Media outlets reporting from the scene said the man has a history of similar stunts at celebrity events.

The disruption came as the cast, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh, were making their way down a highly themed yellow-brick-road carpet, ahead of the Asia-Pacific premiere. Organisers must now answer how a man could traverse barriers at a controlled marquee event and reach a principal actor so easily.

The Human Cost: Why This Moment Cut So Deep

For many viewers, the episode felt more alarming because of Grande's past: she has publicly spoken about experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder after the Manchester attack in 2017, an event that continues to inform how the singer approaches security and fan interactions. That context made the breach far from a trivial publicity stunt and more a potentially retraumatising incident for the star.

Mental-health experts say uninvited physical contact and chaotic confrontations can trigger acute stress reactions, particularly in people with prior trauma. Even for those without a pre-existing diagnosis, the suddenness of such an attack on a public stage can produce lasting anxiety and reluctance to engage in future public appearances. That is why protective responses from colleagues, like Erivo's, matter not just as theatre, but as an immediate, human line of defence.

Cynthia Erivo's Intervention And The Ethics Of Fan Behaviour

Video from multiple angles shows Erivo physically placing herself between Grande and the intruder, shouting at him as security reached him. The actress's actions drew praise across social platforms, framed by many as an instinctive act of solidarity between women and co-workers in a moment of danger.

ari was so scared i’m so mad why can’t people just fucking behave pic.twitter.com/A6xaNcUUdX — ִֶָ (@itrygraphics) November 13, 2025

But the episode also sparked debate: while many lauded Erivo, others asked why security lines failed and whether event organisers should have anticipated and prevented a breach. Commentators pointed to the pattern of copycat 'stage-crashers' who seek viral fame, arguing for stricter penalties and smarter crowd control at premieres and concerts to protect talent and fans alike.

Erivo's action, instinctive, forceful, and protective, provided an immediate safeguard for Grande. But the incident forces a larger reckoning about celebrity safety, fan entitlement, and the responsibilities of event planners. For audiences and performers alike, it was a reminder that the shimmer of the red (or yellow) carpet can be pierced in an instant.

Ariana Grande was escorted from the carpet and later seen supported by colleagues; how the incident will affect her public appearances on the remaining press tour will be watched closely by fans and industry figures alike.