As anticipation builds for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, hitting cinemas on 14 November, it seems the real magic isn't just on the screen. Moviegoers are raving over popcorn buckets that perform tricks worthy of the Four Horsemen themselves, turning snack time into a viral spectacle.

With its disappearing popcorn tricks, fans of the franchise and moviegoers are amazed, and it's now going viral.

About 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't'

'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' will be the third movie of the franchise, and it will follow the Four Horsemen as they reunite and team up with a new generation of illusionists for a globe-spanning heist against a powerful crime syndicate—packed with magic, misdirection, and a signature twist.

The film features Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Rosamund Pike, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt as major cast members.

'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' Popcorn Buckets

The now viral popcorn buckets were first advertised and posted by AMC Theaters and Cinemark on their social media accounts, showcasing the magic tricks that the buckets have.

But it only gained traction and went viral after Carolina Cinemas posted a TikTok video about it.

The video features a cinema employee filling up the popcorn bucket and showing its tricks—making the popcorn disappear to another staff member, who was shocked and amazed.

The video now has 1.4 million views and 125 thousand likes.

You can get the 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' Popcorn buckets with popcorn included and free refills in Cinemark for €22 ($27.99). But it's also available in Cinemark, AMC, and Harkins Theaters.

Viral Video Picked Up By Influencers

The viral video was also picked up by social media influencer Alex of Pop Culture Brain, who is known for reviewing the trending and viral happenings in pop culture. The video is now at around 760 thousand views.

The channel reviewed the popcorn bucket as 'might be the most brilliant popcorn bucket since Dune 2.'

Alex, called the 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' merchandise 'genius', given that the movie is about 'rockstar magicians' who do heists and stop bad guys.

He also revealed how the popcorn bucket pulls off its magic tricks.

The truth is that the popcorn buckets have removable sides, a circular top, and a faux bottom that slides out to give the appearance that you exposed the bucket and the popcorn inside disappeared. Still, the popcorn on your other hand will remain, as the video shows.

He then praised it, saying, 'It's a simple trick, but it's pretty cool and smart tie in the movie.'

Fans and Moviegoers' Reactions

A fan gushed, 'By far the coolest popcorn bucket yet. Whoever designed it deserves a raise immediately!'

Others agreed: 'Okay, that one is pretty damn cool.'

One admitted, 'My brain was disconnected for a second,' while another said, 'I know it's a simple trick, but it's kinda cool they went through the effort of making the popcorn bucket interactive.'

Another fan added, 'I figured it out almost instantly, but it's totally badass.'

And one joked, 'I can also make a bucket of popcorn disappear — maybe even before the movie starts. But then my tummy hurts. Magic is pain.'

Still, not everyone was impressed, 'Looks like hardly any popcorn fits into that little bucket. Probably way overpriced.'

'I can't wait to pay €23 ($30) for 10 pieces of popcorn,' one wrote sarcastically.

Another quipped, 'The best trick is how AMC gives you a half-filled bucket and still charges full price.'

And one summed it up, 'The real magic is how they convince people to spend more money for less popcorn.'