Henry Cavill may not be appearing in another Superman film but he is likely to reprise the role in future superhero movies with Warner Brothers.

The actor last portrayed the Man of Steel in 2017 in the Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon directed film "Justice League." He debuted the character in Snyder's origin story "Man of Steel" in 2013 and reprised it in the 2016 "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Fans expected him to return, at least for a cameo, in "Aquaman."

However, Cavill has not donned his superhero suit for two years and fans are eager to see him become Superman again. According to recent reports, he may just do so in other movies in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Sources for Deadline revealed that the 37-year-old British star could cameo as Superman in "Shazam 2," "Aquaman 2," or opposite Dwayne Johnson in "Black Adam." Production for these films will reportedly start after COVID-19 safety restrictions are lifted.

News about Cavill's return as Superman comes after the actor appeared on Snyder's Vero Watch Party for "Man of Steel" last week. His appearance supposedly already hinted at his return to the DCEU. However, representatives for Cavill and Warner Bros. have yet to comment on this report.

It would be easy to convince the actor to reprise his role. After all, he is still very much interested in playing the character. "The Witcher" star admitted in a previous interview that he is not hanging his Superman cape just yet since there is still a lot of room for exploration.

"The cape is still in the closet. It's still mine. I'm not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I've not given up the role," Cavill told Men's Health in 2019.

"There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into," he added.

Cavill admitted that he still wants to play Superman and "reflect the comic books," which he said is important to him. He said that there is "a lot of justice to be done for Superman" and told fans to wait and see when he will reprise the role.