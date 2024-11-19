Zombie birds may sound like the stuff of science fiction, but researchers in the United States are bringing the concept to life—minus the apocalyptic twist. At the New Mexico Tech Institute of Mining and Technology, scientists are repurposing deceased birds into drones, aiming to revolutionise wildlife research.

This groundbreaking project, led by Professor Mostafa Hassanalian, combines cutting-edge robotics with nature's designs to create lifelike drones. These reanimated aviators could help researchers study ecosystems more effectively while minimising disruption to wildlife.

Mimicking Nature's Flyers

According to USA Today, Hassanalian's inspiration for the project stems from the challenges posed by traditional drones in wildlife research. "Sometimes, you get a bird strike. The birds attack your drone, which damages it and potentially injures or kills the birds," he explained. Traditional drones are also noisy, scaring animals and disrupting natural behaviours.

The solution? Developing "nature-inspired robotic systems" to blend seamlessly into ecosystems. By using the bodies of real birds, researchers hope to reduce disturbances and gather more accurate data on animal behaviour, communication, and habitat dynamics.

Tailored Innovation: From Pheasants to Ducks

Hassanalian and his team have experimented with various bird species, starting with pheasants. Using taxidermy techniques, they transformed a pheasant's body into a flapping-wing drone. The aim was to create a drone capable of interacting naturally with other pheasants, facilitating unobtrusive observation.

The researchers studied the pheasant's wings to replicate key flight characteristics, such as thrust, lift, and flapping patterns. Their work extended to mallard ducks, where they developed two separate systems: a flying drone and a swimming robot.

Unlike the pheasant drones, the duck drones presented unique challenges. The flying version followed the same principles as its predecessor, while the swimming duck robot focused on mimicking underwater gliding and diving movements. These aquatic systems could one day monitor underwater ecosystems with minimal disruption.

Stationary Surveillance with Pigeon Drones

The team's latest innovation involves stationary pigeon drones equipped with cameras. As reported by New Mexico Tech, these drones could perch unobtrusively in trees, offering real-time video recording of wildlife without alarming nearby birds.

"Say you go into a national park and want to study the wildlife," Hassanalian explained. "You can place one of these drones in a tree. It's not distracting to other birds, and it allows you to record natural behaviour."

Hassanalian envisions future bird drones capable of transitioning seamlessly between flight, swimming, and perching.

Real Birds Meet Robotic Counterparts

Despite the impressive technological advancements, researchers are yet to fully test these drones in the wild. Hassanalian acknowledged potential challenges, such as other birds attacking the drones. "That's part of nature," he remarked. Field tests are pending approval, but controlled trials on New Mexico Tech's campus have shown promising results.

Ethical Use of Avian Specimens

The ethical implications of using deceased birds have not been overlooked. Hassanalian emphasised that all specimens are sourced from natural deaths and prepared by certified taxidermists. "We're not asking a taxidermist to kill a bird and then give it to us," he clarified.

This careful sourcing ensures the project aligns with ethical standards while advancing scientific discovery.

Applications Beyond Wildlife Research

While the primary focus of these bird-like drones is wildlife observation, Hassanalian acknowledges their broader potential. "Taxidermy bird drones can be integrated for protecting the border," he noted, hinting at surveillance applications.

Security concerns surrounding the misuse of such technology remain, but Hassanalian insists the project's primary aim is ecological research.

In addition to bird drones, his team is developing dandelion-inspired drones for seed dispersal. "With bees endangered, we're exploring ways to replicate their role in seed dispersal," Hassanalian said. These dandelion drones could work in tandem with bird drones for more sustainable environmental management.

A Future of Nature-Inspired Robotics

This innovative approach to robotics holds immense promise, not just for wildlife research but for various environmental and security applications. By blending natural designs with advanced technology, researchers are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in ecological studies and beyond.

As field tests progress and the technology evolves, Hassanalian's vision of bird-inspired drones may redefine how scientists interact with and study the natural world. For now, the project represents a unique marriage of biology and robotics, offering a glimpse into the future of wildlife conservation.