The skies over Tai Po turned black with smoke, as 36 lives were lost and nearly 300 feared missing after a catastrophic fire ripped through a Hong Kong residential estate.

The fire erupted in the sprawling Wang Fuk Court housing complex in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong. Within hours, multiple 31-storey towers were engulfed, creating a scene of chaos, despair, and desperate rescue efforts. The blaze destroyed homes, shattered lives, and plunged an already strained city into grief.

Fire Ravages High-Rise Estate

Local authorities confirmed that the inferno consumed several towers in Wang Fuk Court, a housing estate comprising eight blocks and nearly 2,000 residential units, home to roughly 4,800 residents.

The fire broke out around 14:50 Hong Kong time on 26 November 2025. Officials raised the alarm swiftly, and by evening the blaze had reached a No. 5 alarm, the highest classification in Hong Kong's emergency system.

Eyewitness video and photographs showed bamboo scaffolding, installed as part of ongoing repairs around the exterior walls, rapidly consumed by flames. The fire then spread into the interior of the towers, fanned by windy, dry conditions, making escape and rescue exceedingly difficult.

Firefighters responded with heroic speed and scale, deploying 128 fire trucks, 57 ambulances, and hundreds of emergency personnel to fight the blaze and aid survivors.

Yet the conditions overwhelmed even the most experienced crews. High temperatures, collapsing scaffolding, falling debris, and blocked stairwells made access to upper floors nearly impossible.

A 37-year-old firefighter, identified only as Ho Wai-ho, lost his life while battling the blaze, the tragedy underlining the deadly stakes for first responders.

Horror And Sorrow Inside The Flames

As night fell, residents trapped inside the inferno faced unimaginable terror. According to police and district officials, many of those unaccounted for are elderly or vulnerable, heightening fears for their survival.

One distraught resident, surnamed Wong and aged 71, broke down in tears while pleading for news of his missing wife.

Temporary shelters were hastily set up by district authorities for the hundreds who were evacuated. Many have lost everything, their homes, their neighbourhood, their sense of safety.

Officials confirmed that as of Thursday morning, 36 people had died and 279 remained missing, a death toll that makes this the most deadly residential fire in Hong Kong in decades, surpassing even the infamous 1996 blaze at the Garley Building.

Safety Failures And The Blaze's Background

Wang Fuk Court was undergoing long-overdue exterior repairs; a 2016 inspection had flagged major structural issues. In 2024, the management corporation selected a full renovation plan, estimated at HK$330 million (£25 million approx), though work was still in progress when the fire broke out.

All buildings involved were wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and mesh, a common but controversial construction practice in Hong Kong. Experts and residents have repeatedly warned that such structures pose severe fire hazards, particularly when renovation materials lack fire-resistant certification.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire started on the external scaffolding before spreading rapidly inside via stairwells and corridors, raising urgent questions about building safety oversight and regulatory enforcement.

Scores of residents and local community leaders have demanded accountability, pointing to lax regulation and delays in maintenance as contributing to the disaster.

A City Mourns, A Nation Searches For Answers

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee expressed deep sorrow and vowed that a full investigation would be launched immediately. Efforts are underway to locate the missing, identify the victims, and determine the exact cause of the ignition.

Neighbours gathered outside the destroyed towers, watching crews comb through charred remains. Emotions ran high: anger, disbelief, grief. Some held vigils; others simply stood silent, faces lit by flickering flames from temporary tributes.

Questions are mounting: How did scaffolding previously deemed unsafe remain in use? Were building codes enforced? Could lives have been saved if fire-resistant materials were mandatory?

Social services have mobilised, with shelters and psychological support offered to survivors. Community groups are mapping destroyed units and preparing lists of missing residents to assist rescue teams.

As Hong Kong reels from this tragedy, residents are forced to confront uncomfortable truths about urban density, regulation, and the hidden costs of deferred maintenance.

This fire is more than a disaster; it is a warning.