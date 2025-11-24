Candace Owens has ignited an international firestorm after posting an extraordinary late-night message on X claiming that payments for political assassinations in France are being routed through the elite Club des Cent.

Her post has been viewed more than 3.7 million times and has plunged Paris and Washington into a frenzy of speculation, confusion and outrage.

In her explosive message, Owens wrote, 'I am told that payments for assassinations are running through the Club des Cent in France. This means there is a paper trail and I encourage the patriots of France to do what you can to uncover it.'

She then escalated her accusation further, claiming not only that a French female assassin had been selected to kill her, but that a male Israeli operative had also been recruited. 'These are joint state operations,' she declared.

Owens' claims follow an earlier statement in which she insisted a high-ranking French government source warned her that President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte had authorised and funded a plot to assassinate her.

In that previous message, she said the Macrons had 'executed upon and paid for my assassination' and that the order had been given to a small unit within the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group.

She also alleged that an Israeli operative was embedded within the team and that the operation had been 'formalised'.

Owens added that American officials knew of the supposed plot but could not be trusted to protect her, urging the public to take her warning seriously in case 'something happens'.

The Macrons have already sued Owens for defamation over recent accusations, which has magnified the global attention on her latest round of allegations.

The Club des Cent: Gourmet Society or Secret Payment Route?

Owens' mention of the Club des Cent immediately baffled thousands of users. France has two groups with similar names. One is the famous gastronomic society founded in 1912, an exclusive dining club of one hundred members known for weekly meals at top Paris restaurants. The other is a cycling club for enthusiasts who have conquered one hundred mountain passes.

Owens did not clarify which she meant, but her implication was unmistakable: a secretive network of elites allegedly funnelling assassination payments through the club. She provided no documents, financial records or corroborating evidence to support the claim.

Deaths, Foreign Legion Links and Dark Warnings

Owens also suggested that several people in France who had attempted to expose what she called 'the truth about the Macrons' had died under suspicious circumstances.

She claimed that a man connected to Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin had trained with the French Foreign Legion's 13th brigade, hinting again at a multi-state plot involving French and Israeli operatives. As with her other allegations, she did not publish files, recordings or testimony to verify the claims.

A Viral Accusation with No Answers

Owens framed her posts as a warning to the world and a call for transparency. She told her followers that if anything happened to her, they should look directly to Paris, writing, 'Let all be revealed.'

Despite the magnitude of her allegations, neither the French government nor the Macrons have publicly responded in detail. Officials have not confirmed whether any investigation into Owens' claims is underway.

Her story has already split the internet. Supporters say she is bravely exposing a shadowy international conspiracy, while critics argue that she is promoting another baseless and dangerous narrative without evidence.

Whether Owens has uncovered a genuine threat or sparked the next global political conspiracy theory remains unclear. What is certain is that her claims have pushed France, Israel and the United States into the centre of a storm that is only intensifying.