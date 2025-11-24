Newly released emails from US lawmakers have revealed a deeper link between Noam Chomsky and Jeffrey Epstein than previously known. The documents, released earlier this November, show long-running contact between the 96-year-old academic and the convicted sex offender.

They also show financial ties and personal exchanges that spanned several years across the United States. The disclosures raised new questions about why the relationship continued after Epstein's 2008 conviction and how it operated behind the scenes.

The materials include a letter, emails and financial records, offering a rare view of their private communications.

Noam Chomsky Allegedly in 'Regular Contact' With Epstein

The documents contain an undated letter attributed to Chomsky. It states, 'I met Jeffrey Epstein half a dozen years ago,' adding, 'We have been in regular contact since, with many long and often in-depth discussions about a very wide range of topics... It has been a most valuable experience for me'.

The letter includes personal praise for Epstein's role in arranging calls and discussions.

The exchanges show regular contact well after Epstein's 2008 conviction for offences involving a minor. Lawmakers released the cache in November, allowing reporters to review emails from 2015 and 2017.

The materials indicate that the two men discussed political issues and global affairs. One letter describes a moment when Epstein phoned a Norwegian diplomat during a discussion about the Oslo agreements, showing the degree of access he held.

Chomsky's Financial Links With Jeffrey Epstein

According to First Post, the documents also contain financial details. Records show that roughly $270,000 (£205,879) reached an account connected to Epstein while Chomsky handled finances related to his first marriage. The transaction appeared in the materials released to the public.

Chomsky denied receiving funds directly from Epstein. He insisted that 'not one penny' came from Epstein himself. The documents, however, still place the funds within Epstein's financial network.

The records do not show the original source of the money or whether Epstein directed the payment. Investigators and reporters noted that the financial link remains only partly explained.

Epstein Allegedly Offered Chomsky Luxurious Residences

The emails include a 2015 message from Epstein offering Chomsky access to his residences in New York and New Mexico. The documents do not show whether Chomsky accepted the offer or visited the properties.

Further emails suggest a personal tone in later years. A 2017 message from Valeria Wasserman Chomsky said, 'Hope you had a good celebration! Noam and I hope to see you again soon and have a toast for your birthday'.

The message added to the picture of a long-running friendship. The correspondence continued nearly a decade after Epstein left jail in 2009.

More Epstein Revelations Could Arrive

The Chomsky disclosures may be only the beginning. The files were released soon after US President Donald Trump signed a bill directing the Justice Department to publish more Epstein files.

Trump said, 'We have nothing to hide'. The law requires the department to release unclassified Epstein-related materials within 30 days.

The forthcoming documents are expected to include investigation records, flight logs, immunity deals and internal communications. Reporters say the new batch could reveal more high-profile associations.

The current cache already prompted scrutiny of other public figures. With more files due for release, further details about Epstein's network are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.