A terrifying and violent act has left Chicago commuters reeling. Bethany MaGee, a 26-year-old woman, was doused in petrol and set on fire aboard a Blue Line L train by a man described as a career criminal with 72 prior arrests.

The attack, which unfolded near the Clark/Lake station on Monday night, has raised serious alarm over repeat offenders and public safety on public transit.

What Happened on the Blue Line

Fifty-year-old Lawrence Reed approached MaGee from behind as she sat on the Blue Line train. Without warning, he poured petrol from a plastic bottle over her and made repeated attempts to ignite it.

Gripped by fear, MaGee ran down the carriage as Reed chased her. According to the affidavit, he eventually succeeded in lighting the petrol and she was engulfed in flames.

Witnesses described scenes of horror. Passengers screamed, some tried to help, and others fled. Reed exited at the next station, leaving MaGee severely burned on the platform.

Paramedics arrived quickly. MaGee was rushed to hospital in critical condition with extensive burn injuries affecting a large portion of her body.

Who Is Bethany MaGee?

MaGee is a business research analyst for Caterpillar and originally from Upland, Indiana. A graduate of Purdue University's Polytechnic Institute, she is close to her parents, Emily and Dr Gregory MaGee, and her brothers, Mark and John.

Friends describe her as an animal lover and an active member of her church community. Colleagues recall her as intelligent, steady-minded and kind. Her stable, grounded life has made the vicious attack all the more shocking to those who know her.

Reed's Long Criminal History

Reed's criminal history is extensive. Court documents show he has been arrested at least 72 times, including for serious offences. Among his past convictions is arson, and he was previously charged with setting fire to a government building in 2020.

Despite this record, he received lenient outcomes in earlier cases. In the 2020 arson case, he was given probation rather than prison time.

Federal prosecutors have now charged him with terrorism in connection with the Blue Line attack. If convicted, he faces severe penalties, including the possibility of life imprisonment.

The affidavit further alleges that Reed purchased the petrol only 20 minutes before the attack, filling a plastic bottle at a petrol station.

Investigators believe his lengthy criminal past and apparent planning have intensified the seriousness of the case.

Public Concerns Over Repeat Offenders

The brutality of the Blue Line petrol attack has reignited debate over how the justice system handles repeat offenders. Many are questioning how a man with more than 70 arrests was free to board public transport and carry out such an assault.

Critics have called for tougher sentencing, improved mental-health interventions and stronger monitoring of violent offenders.

Commuters expressed outrage on social media, arguing that a failure of supervision and policy had allowed a preventable tragedy.

Supporters of MaGee have rallied around her, organising prayers, vigils and messages of encouragement. Her friends describe her as a fighter as she battles for her life in hospital. To many, her story is a stark reminder that ordinary journeys can become moments of unimaginable danger.

Bethany MaGee's suffering and survival have sparked a national reckoning over crime, public safety and the limits of community supervision.

As she recovers, the public and authorities face unsettling questions about how someone with Reed's background remained free on the streets and how many others may be at risk.