Viral social media claims suggesting President Donald Trump is using a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) have been widely debunked by medical observers and patients. The speculation, sparked by video footage of a crease in the President's suit, highlights the persistence of health-related misinformation in the digital political discourse.

The Claim and the Crease

The original video featured a woman pointing to a white shape near Trump's midsection, suggesting it was evidence of an LVAD—a device used to support heart function in patients with severe cardiac conditions. The speculation gained traction among some viewers, who interpreted the crease or protrusion as a medical device.

However, many commenters expressed confusion, with one asking: 'What am I missing? I just see his coat in the wind?' Another added, 'Looks like someone's arm that's standing behind him.' Others suggested it was simply 'the lining of a suit' or 'a pocket crease'.

The Debunk

TikTok content creator @theoldermillennial challenged the claim, explaining that LVADs are not subtle or easily concealed. 'If that were an LVAD, Trump would be the best recovery case in history,' he said, noting that the device requires open-heart surgery and a lengthy hospital stay.

Commenters with personal experience echoed this assessment. One wrote: 'I had an LVAD for five years. If that was one, he'd have wires coming out of his shirt to a monitor and batteries.' Another added, 'My son has one. It's major surgery. You don't bounce back in six days and play golf.'

Medical professionals and patients reinforced these sentiments. 'I'm a resident—I laughed so hard the moment LVAD was mentioned,' one said. Another user, who had undergone a heart transplant, explained that LVADs are typically used while awaiting a donor heart and involve bulky external equipment.

Political Reactions and Satire

The video also sparked partisan commentary. Some users mocked the left for jumping to conclusions, with one saying: 'Trump is such a machine that if he isn't in public for two days, the left says he's dying.' Others compared the scrutiny of Trump's health to the perceived lack of concern over former President Joe Biden's public appearances.

Humour and satire were abundant in the comment section. One user joked: 'Trump having a healing factor would be wild'. Another quipped: 'Doctors said Trump's MRI was the best MRI in history.'

Misinformation Dynamics

While the LVAD claim was swiftly debunked, the episode highlights how quickly misinformation can spread on social media, especially when visual ambiguity is involved. The viral nature of the video—and the volume of responses—underscores the public's fascination with presidential health and the ease with which speculation can override fact.

Observers noted that @theoldermillennial's calm, factual approach stood out amid the noise. His video not only corrected the record but also educated viewers on what an LVAD actually entails. As one commenter put it: 'Thank you for your daily posts. People believe anything without doing their own research.'