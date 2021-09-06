Here's a quick, fun fact. Did you know that five million videos got uploaded on Instagram in the first 24 hours when their video feature went live? It was a smart move for the social media platform that forever changed the mechanics of its website.

Recent statistics point out that there is an 80% increase in the time their users spend watching videos. Forbes even reports that Instagram videos yield 10 times more engagement compared to a photo. Indeed, increasing your videos is something to consider for your next social media campaign.

The problem is, all those videos will be for nothing if they don't get any views. To make it worse, you won't be able to convince people to view your latest uploads if the previous ones tanked. AI is transforming the world even with social media and Instagram.

Fortunately, there is a workaround. You can buy Instagram views from any of the seven social media marketing companies that we'll feature below.

Seven Best Sites to Buy Instagram Views From

1. Followers.io

Here's another company solely dedicated to Instagram. Followers.io has three engagement services. These are Instagram views, likes, and followers. Again, what we really like about social media marketing companies that focus on a single platform is their increased knowledge about it compared to others that also accommodate other platforms.

Review

Followers.io offers 11 different views packages. They range from 500 to 150,000. Their views can be split into multiple videos and they guarantee that all of these are going to come from real people in compliance with Instagram's terms.

2. Likes.io

Likes.io makes it at the top of our list as one of our personal favorites. We truly appreciate that they have focused and built all their services around Instagram alone. This has given them increased expertise on the platform compared to other social media marketing companies.

They currently offer four types of services: views, likes, auto likes, and followers.

Review

Their views services are divided into two main categories: high-quality and premium. They have one notable difference. Their premium services will give you an option to split your views among Instagram stories and videos.

Each category is further divided into different packages depending on the number of views you want to get. There are 14 high-quality packages, ranging from 500 to 10 million views. Meanwhile, there are 10 premium packages, from 500 to 100,000 views.

All views are from people with real accounts.

3. Stormlikes.net

Unlike the previous companies, Stormlikes.net covers a whole variety of different social media platforms. They cater to six in total, including TikTok, Twitch, and Spotify.

As for their Instagram services, you have four choices: views, likes, auto likes, and followers.

Review

Their Instagram views services are also divided into two main categories: high-quality and premium.

Unlike Likes.io, though, their high-quality views service also includes the option to split the views into multiple posts and between Instagram stories and videos. They have 14 high-quality packages ranging from 500 to 1M views.

On the other hand, they have 10 premium packages ranging from 500 to 100,000 views. All of these views come from actual users in compliance with Instagram's terms.

4. ViewsExpert

ViewsExpert has an impressive range of social media engagement products. They cater to 11 different platforms in all, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

As the name suggests, though, they have particular expertise in increasing views. They have four different Instagram-related engagement services, namely views, likes, comments, and followers.

Review

ViewsExpert has seven views packages ranging from 500 to 50,000 views. They guarantee that all of your views are going to come from active users.

However, what sets them apart from all the others we have featured so far is their refill feature. It means that you have the opportunity to get more engagement should their delivered service fall short for whatever reason.

It's a good way to ensure that you get the most out of your order. After all, views can turn into followers, and later on, it will be easier for you to turn Instagram followers into customers.

5. Viralyft

Viralyft also works with other social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Soundcloud. We have noticed that they offer a wider range of services per platform than their competitors.

For instance, they have five Instagram-related engagement services: views, likes, auto likes, comments, and followers.

Review

They have seven Instagram views packages in all, ranging from 500 to 50,000 views. You probably think that most of the companies we have featured so far offer similar services. That their only differences lie in the number of packages and how much they cost.

Each of them has certain aspects that set them apart, though. For instance, Viralyft takes pride in its 50 years of marketing experience. They're older than the active practice of social media marketing itself.

Aside from that, they also offer global views. It means that your views come from real users worldwide, giving them an increased layer of authenticity.

6. GetViral.io

GetViral.io has established itself as one of the leading social media marketing companies that provide quality engagement for the biggest platforms. Their areas of expertise include Facebook, Spotify, and YouTube, just to name a few.

As for their Instagram-focused services, they offer four: views, likes, auto likes, and followers.

Review

They offer seven Instagram view packages ranging from 500 to 50,000 views. What we like about them most, though, is their dedication to their customers.

Their engagement comes from real people that they guarantee will promote your videos to a wider network, as well. Aside from that, they provide a tracking number that you can use to monitor the progress of your order.

7. Buzzoid

Finally, allow us to finish the list strong with one of the top social media marketing companies right now. The good news is, Buzzoid also specializes on Instagram, only offering four engagement services: views, likes, auto likes, and followers.

Review

Buzzoid currently offers six Instagram views packages ranging from 500 to 50,000 views. We really appreciate their deals, though.

If you're lucky, you might be able to get your chosen package at a vastly discounted rate. For instance, their 50,000 views package is being offered at 75% off at the time of writing.

We also like how fast they deliver your order. You can expect your views to come within five minutes after settling your payment.

Buy Instagram Views, and Grow Your Account

It can be hard to hustle for views when you are still growing your Instagram profile. That's why it's really nice that reputable social media marketing companies offer engagement services like the ones we have featured above.

We hope that this list helps you increase the attention that your videos get, increase your followers, and later on, hopefully even turn those Instagram followers into customers. Good luck!