American pop sensation Katy Perry and British pop sensation Dua Lipa will be performing at OnePlus music festival in Mumbai, India, on Saturday.

The music carnival will be happening from 2 pm onwards on Saturday, November 16 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The early-bird tickets are already out with entry per head starting at 3,000 Indian Rupee (32.44 pounds/$41.61). The tickets can be bought online at OnePlus's official website oneplus.in/musicfestival.

While Katy Perry will headline the concert, Dua Lipa and Indian artists -Ritviz, Amit Trivedi, The Local Train, AWKS will also be performing to make the show a grand success, reports Rolling Stone.

About time I got back to India! The countdown to the ðŸŽ¤ OnePlus Music Festival ðŸŽ¤ with my girl @dualipa is on! Check out the @rollingstonein article and see you at the show! âœ¨ https://t.co/GnDnXWxT0L pic.twitter.com/gY4eQLTC21 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 7, 2019

OnePlus which is hosting the pop-up event to celebrate the revenue earned in the Amazon festival sale, will also create a separate zone for its superfans. The Superfan ticket will include one reserved super fan pit ticket (closest zone to the stage), one exclusive pre-show backstage tour, one premium festival merchandise gift, one commemorative super fan laminate with matching lanyard and one pre-loaded RFID worth 5,000 INR (54.06 pounds/$69.33).

The tickets have been divided into four sections- superfan, gold, silver and bronze. A spot in the bronze section will cost 3,500 (37.86 pounds/$48.56) or 3,750 INR (40.57 pounds/$52.03). Tickets in the silver section are available for 5,000 INR (54.06 pounds/$69.33) and in the gold section for 7,500 INR (81.14 pounds/$104.07). The superfan tickets will cost a whopping 60,000 INR (648.69 pounds/$832.24). OnePlus Music Festival is also providing the audience with shuttles for getting them to the venue and back, providing pickup locations all over the city.

While Perry has already arrived in the city, Dua Lipa who was touring India with boyfriend Issac Crew last year is yet to arrive. This will be Perry's second concert in India, first being her opening set at the IPL in Chennai, in 2012.

However, the 35-year-old singer's connection with India is not limited to music. Her wedding with actor-comic Russell Brand (divorced in 2012) was held in 2010 in a Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan. He had proposed to Perry on New Year's eve in front of one of the wonders of the world, Taj Mahal, in Agra of Uttar Pradesh. The duo even got matching tattoos in Sanskrit on the inside of their respective right arms, that read "Anuugacchati Pravaha", meaning "go with the flow."

