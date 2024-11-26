Benjamin Franklin infamously said, "Two things in life are certain: death and taxes." While these unpleasant life events may be unavoidable, we'd all prefer to make them as painless as possible if we could.

Controlling the day you leave this mortal coil may not be in your power, but reducing your taxation burden is entirely within your reach. If you want to save money and legally avoid paying capital gains tax on your digital assets, here's how Locked.Money can help you make the most of your digital wealth.

Access To A Series LLC Legal Structure

Legal frameworks are rules and regulations governing individuals, organisations, and institutions, covering constitutional, criminal, civil, and administrative law areas. They define rights and responsibilities and outline dispute resolution and enforcement processes.

Legal frameworks operate hierarchically at their core, with laws made by legislators, interpreted by courts, and enforced by agencies, ensuring justice and stability. Locked.Money uses the Series LLC structure, a proven legal tool, to help users protect assets and reduce tax obligations efficiently.

Locked.Money's trading platform operates in a zero-tax jurisdiction and combines custodial and noncustodial solutions, giving you full control of your assets while benefiting from a sophisticated legal framework. This ensures top-tier asset protection and tax advantages. The platform offers a three-tier subscription model, allowing you to create multi-sig, self-custodial vaults for securely depositing assets and performing actions like swapping, sending, receiving, and trading as seamlessly as you would on a centralised exchange.

Through Locked.Money's professional plan, you can access the company's legal structure and link your vaults to its Series LLC. This makes you a co-owner of the legal entity and means that any activity occurring in the vault, from high-frequency trading to staking, is exempt from capital gains tax, which could be significant as a new bull market kicks off in earnest and Bitcoin marks new all-time highs.

Capital gains tax rates on your digital property typically range between 10% to 37%, depending on where you're based. In some countries, such as Italy, the government recently released plans to raise capital gains tax on crypto to a whopping 42%, dramatically reducing investors' earning and saving potential. The good news is, no matter where you are in the world, you can legally avoid paying capital gains taxes with Locked.Money.

The ultra-wealthy have long used legal structures like Series LLCs to shield assets and reduce tax obligations. Locked.Money is the first to bring this wealth optimisation solution to the everyday individual, helping you keep more of what you earn.

No Legal Obligation to Report Your Crypto Holdings

Locked.Money's Series LLC offers significant privacy and reporting benefits, with no legal requirement to report your crypto holdings. Assets held in Locked.Money vaults are protected, ensuring safety during legal claims, bankruptcies, or divorces.

By not declaring your digital assets, you save time and money on tax calculations. This eliminates the need to track multiple wallets, exchanges, and complex tax events like staking or trading. This streamlined approach helps you avoid capital gains tax and level the playing field for growing your digital wealth.

With a debit card linked to your vault, you can spend easily and never worry about frozen accounts or seized assets, as your multi-sig vaults remain fully self-custodial. You can also earn attractive APR and receive discounts by staking the LMY Token. Take control of your financial future with Locked.Money today.