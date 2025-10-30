Carol Davis, the widow of the late Al Davis—one of American football's most influential and eccentric owners—has passed away at the age of 93, the Las Vegas Raiders announced this week. Her death marks the end of an era for one of the NFL's most storied dynasties and re-ignites interest in the Davis family's vast wealth, estimated at approximately £1.6 billion.

Mrs Davis was long recognised as the quiet but pivotal force behind the Raiders' distinctive black-and-silver branding and renegade ethos, shaped by her husband's decades of leadership. Since Al Davis's death in 2011, she had remained a symbolic co-owner, with their son, Mark Davis, taking the helm of daily operations.

A Fortune Built on Football

The Davis family's wealth is primarily tied to its controlling stake in the Raiders, based in Las Vegas, which is valued at around US$6.2 billion (£4.9 billion) according to Forbes. While the precise ownership structure remains private, it is believed that the Davises own nearly 50% of the franchise, giving them effective control and keeping the team within the family.

Mark Davis, 69, is recognised as one of the wealthiest NFL owners, with a personal net worth exceeding US$2 billion (£1.6 billion). He also owns the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, extending the family's influence into women's professional sport.

From Oakland to Las Vegas

Carol and Al Davis's partnership began long before the Raiders became synonymous with bold ambition. Married in 1954, she stood beside him through more than five decades, witnessing the team's evolution from a struggling franchise to a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Al Davis served variously as coach, general manager, and principal owner, and was one of the most powerful figures in American sport. His rebellious streak—including suing the NFL over relocation rights and championing diversity in hiring—helped shape the league's modern era.

Following his death, Carol Davis remained a prominent figure at key moments. In 2020, she lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch at the opening of the Raiders' new £1.4 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, during the team's first home game.

The Business Behind the Myth

The Raiders' relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas was transformative, unlocking lucrative sponsorships, corporate boxes, and naming-rights deals. Analysts say the move doubled the franchise's valuation within five years, cementing the Davis family's position among the most financially successful owners in professional sport.

Although Mrs Davis rarely appeared in the public eye, her stewardship was credited with providing stability amid decades of ownership disputes and relocations. Within NFL circles, she was viewed as gracious yet quietly resolute.

Succession and Estate Planning

Estate planning among legacy NFL owners is tightly regulated, as the league restricts the number of controlling shareholders. With Carol Davis's passing, it is anticipated that her ownership shares will transfer fully to her son, Mark Davis, ensuring the family's continued influence over the franchise.

A Lasting NFL Legacy

Carol Davis's death not only signifies the passing of a beloved figure but also highlights the enduring strength of the Davis family's influence in American football and their remarkable financial success. Her life's work helped shape one of the league's most iconic teams and cemented the Davis family's legacy for generations to come.