A devastating helicopter crash in rural Montana has killed the son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren of former Illinois state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, his campaign confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragedy, which left Bailey's surviving 10-year-old grandson unharmed, has prompted tributes from across the political spectrum and launched a federal investigation into the cause of the accident.

Family Identified as Investigators Begin Work

Bailey, who served in the Illinois legislature and ran for governor in 2022, issued a statement through his campaign requesting privacy as his family grieved.

The victims were identified as Zachary Bailey, his wife Kelsey, and their two children, Vada Rose (12) and Samuel (7).

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have opened an investigation into the crash near Ekalaka, Carter County, Montana.

Authorities said it may take weeks before any preliminary findings are released. Early reports identified the aircraft as a Robinson R66, a single-engine turbine helicopter frequently used for private and charter flights.

Political and Public Reaction

The news has stunned Illinois political circles. Bailey, known for his strong conservative base and 2022 gubernatorial run, received messages of condolence from colleagues across party lines.

Governor JB Pritzker and other state leaders expressed sympathy, calling the incident 'heartbreaking.'

Bailey's campaign has suspended public events indefinitely. Staff confirmed that the family is receiving support from close friends and church leaders.

In a campaign statement, they said: 'The family deeply appreciates the kindness and support they have received and asks for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.'

Crash Investigation Underway

Officials said the NTSB will examine several factors, including weather conditions, mechanical integrity, and pilot experience. Investigators warned that definitive answers could take months.

A preliminary summary is typically released within two weeks, followed by a full report detailing probable cause.

Ekalaka's remote location—near the borders of North Dakota and South Dakota—poses logistical challenges for recovery and analysis, with limited emergency response capacity.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office has coordinated with federal teams to manage the site and preserve evidence.

Impact on Bailey's Political Future

Though Bailey had not formally announced future campaign plans, his growing prominence in Illinois conservative politics had positioned him as an influential figure in the state's Republican movement.

Political analysts said the tragedy is likely to pause his public activity for an extended period, reshaping the dynamics of Illinois' GOP landscape in the near term.