Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has made the best use of lockdown. He used the opportunity to spend the time with wife and family, and getting closer to them.

Hugh Jackman received Emmy Awards 2020 nomination for lead actor in limited series in HBO's "Bad Education." Responding to the big news, he spoke to Extra TV's Nate Burleson and shared his thoughts about the time in lockdown. He also took a shot at his friend Ryan Reynolds.

He said that receiving a nomination for his work in the movie is "purely the icing on the cake" and a "nice way to wake up." Meanwhile, he admitted that the coronavirus pandemic brought him closer to his wife Deborra-lee Furness, to whom he has been married for 25 years.

"Literally, my wife is dancing behind the camera as we speak," Jackman said laughing. "We were just saying the other day — we have never spent this much time together. But having this time without either of us working, being with the family ... we've had this opportunity to be together, and the results are in: closer."

Jackman and Furness met each other on the sets of an Australian television show in 1995 and started dating. They got married in April 1996 at St. John's in Toorak, Victoria, Australia. They both share two adopted children, a son and a daughter.

In addition, the actor took the opportunity to take another shot at his friend Ryan Reynolds with whom he seems to be in some sort of a trolling war. The pair keeps pranking each other since the release of Reynolds' "Deadpool."

When Burleson asked the "X-Men" star about Reynold's reaction, Jackman jokingly said: "Oh, yeah, I predict three days in bed... Actually, I think Blake will be happy with that. He's a lot. Can you imagine quarantine with Ryan?"

Jackman's "Bad Education" is a crime-drama by Cory Finley. Based on true events, the film is inspired by the New York magazine article by Robert Kolker. It features Jackman as Frank Tassone, a school superintendent who was arrested for first-degree larceny.