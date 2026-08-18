Human remains found in the Arizona desert about 15 miles (24 kilometres) from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home have renewed attention on the search for the missing 84-year-old, even as investigators say there is no sign the discovery is linked to her disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said search and rescue deputies responded on Monday to reports of human remains near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard in southwest Tucson. The remains appeared to have been at the site for a long period, the department said, and there was no immediate connection to the Guthrie case.

Guthrie, the mother of 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on 1 February after she failed to appear at a friend's home to watch a livestreamed church service. Investigators believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home in the early hours of that morning.

A Pacemaker That Went Quiet Before Dawn

The freshest thread in the case isn't the ransom notes. It's the technology Guthrie carried in her own chest. Data from her pacemaker app showed the device disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m. on 1 February, minutes after a camera detected movement outside her home.

That reading gave the sheriff's department one of its firmest reference points for the night she vanished. Her doorbell camera had gone dark at 1:47 a.m., and software flagged a person on camera at 2:12 a.m., though no video survived because the account had no active subscription. The roughly 41-minute gap between the camera going dark and the pacemaker dropping offline has drawn scrutiny from former investigators.

When Your Devices Become Witnesses

Guthrie's pacemaker runs on Bluetooth, a signal a receiver can usually pick up within about 30 feet (9.1 metres). Days after she disappeared, investigators flew helicopters fitted with 'signal sniffer' equipment over the desert, hoping the implant was still transmitting. The manufacturer told the FBI the battery could last another six or seven years.

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The detail carries a lesson for anyone who wears a smartwatch or cares for an ageing relative with an implant. Everyday devices now log where we are and when, and that quiet record can corroborate a timeline or crack a case long after the fact.

What the Ransom Notes Claimed

On 31 July, the sheriff's department released the full text of two notes sent to Tucson news outlets. The first demanded $4 million (£2.9 million) in bitcoin, rising to $6 million (£4.4 million) if unpaid. The second, addressed to the family, claimed Guthrie had died soon after she was taken and said 'we believe it was heart related.'

Authorities have not confirmed the notes are authentic. The FBI has said some messages sent during the investigation were extortion attempts, while others remain under review.

A Reward, and Still No Suspect

The Guthrie family is offering $1 million (£739,000) for information leading to her recovery. The FBI has added $100,000 (£74,000) and Tucson Crime Stoppers a further $102,500 (£76,000), pushing the combined total above $1.2 million (£886,000). No suspect has been named, and no arrest has been made.

Blood found on Guthrie's porch was confirmed as hers. Six months on, the discovery of remains in the desert is a reminder of how much investigators still do not know, and of how much a small medical device may yet reveal.