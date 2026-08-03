Fox News legal analyst Donna Rottuno has delivered a stark on-air prediction in the Nancy Guthrie case, telling viewers on Saturday that the missing 84-year-old Arizona woman was likely 'dead in the very few hours' after she vanished from her Tucson-area home on 31 January 2026.

Speaking on The Big Weekend Show, the criminal defence attorney said she doubted Nancy was even alive when the first ransom note, purportedly from her kidnappers, was sent on 2 February.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the full text of two ransom letters on Friday, six months into a stalled investigation that has drawn intense scrutiny because Nancy is the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

Detectives hope that by making the notes public, someone will recognise a detail in the language or presentation that could help identify whoever took the frail pensioner from her desert home.

Legal Analyst's Grim Reading of Nancy Guthrie Letters

Nancy disappeared from her residence on 31 January. According to investigators, blood was later found on her front porch and DNA testing confirmed it was hers, as reported by the BBC.

The FBI has said Nancy has difficulty walking, uses a pacemaker and depends on daily heart medication, making the circumstances of her abduction particularly precarious.

Two handwritten ransom notes followed, both sent to local media outlets, including CBS affiliate KOLD‑TV 13 News, on 2 and 6 February.

The first was addressed directly to Savannah, now 54. In it, the writer claimed, 'Hello Savannah, We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed.'

Read more Legal Expert Says Police May Have Known Nancy Guthrie Died Within 48 Hours — and Kept Her Family Hoping Anyway Legal Expert Says Police May Have Known Nancy Guthrie Died Within 48 Hours — and Kept Her Family Hoping Anyway

Four days later, the tone shifted. The second letter, addressed to the Guthrie family, stated: 'We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you can all find peace. We are truly Sorry.'

On Fox News, Rottuno made clear she does not believe the investigation has meaningfully advanced since then. 'I'm satisfied that they're working the case, but I'm not satisfied that they're actually getting anywhere,' she said, arguing that the timeline laid out by the letters themselves points towards an early death.

'I think that she was dead in the very few hours I'm not so sure she was alive when they sent that Feb. 2 letter, to be frank,' Rottuno told the panel. She added that even taking the letters at face value required a leap of faith: 'I mean the fact that they put out the letter on Feb. 2 then if you even believe the letters are authentic, right? but if you believe those clues...'

Her reasoning was blunt. If the first letter promised Nancy's safe release after payment within 'nine days or seven days or five days, or whatever it was', Rottuno said, and the second arrived just four days later saying she had already 'perished,' it was hard to imagine she had survived long after the abduction.

'So, the odds are, the woman with her condition, at her age, being terrified, and the fear she must have felt being pulled out of her home,' she continued, sketching a picture of an elderly woman whose body may simply have given out under the stress.

Host Joey Jones pushed the point further, reminding viewers that investigators had found blood at the scene. 'And there was blood,' he said. 'And so, the chances of her even if it were accidental injured on the way out.' Rottuno agreed: 'Right, exactly.'

Police Work, Public Pleas and a Family in Limbo

Authorities have not endorsed Rottuno's assessment, nor have they confirmed that the ransom notes are unquestionably genuine.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the letters are part of the active case file but has stopped short of publicly authenticating them, leaving a sliver of doubt about whether the writer is truly connected to Nancy's disappearance or is exploiting a highly publicised tragedy. Nothing about Nancy's fate has been officially confirmed, and all interpretations of the letters still rest on unproven assumptions.

What is clear is that the appeals are becoming more urgent. The release of the full text of the notes came as Savannah spoke out again, urging anyone with information to come forward.

The emotional burden on the family is obvious enough, yet much of the coverage, particularly in the United States, has inevitably veered towards the fact that a nationally known television presenter is at the centre of the case.

Behind that, however, sits a more uncomfortable reality. Six months on, with an elderly woman missing, ransom notes that speak of a hurried burial 'in nature,' a bloodstain on a front porch and a health profile that suggests she could not cope with even minor trauma, the public story of Nancy is mostly a story of gaps. Police are pushing fresh evidence out into the world in the hope that someone, somewhere, can fill them.