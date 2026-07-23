Nearly six months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home, the exact wording of the first ransom note sent to her family has finally been made public.

The 84-year-old mother of 'Today' anchor Savannah Guthrie has not been found since she disappeared in the early hours of 1 February. A journalist covering the case has now revealed what the alleged kidnappers demanded, and threatened, just days after her disappearance.

First Ransom Note to Savannah Guthrie Revealed

Crime journalist Briana Whitney joined host Ashley Flowers on the 'Crime Junkie' podcast this week, reading aloud from what she said was the first note sent to the Guthrie family.

'Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days,' Whitney read.

Whitney said the note demanded millions of dollars in US currency and set two payment deadlines. According to sources who previously spoke to PEOPLE, it called for an initial payment of $4 million in bitcoin by 5 February, with the demand increasing to $6 million if the payment was not made by 9 February.

'Once payment is received to the Bitcoin address below, she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson,' Whitney continued.

The threat grew starker still. 'If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out. There will be no negotiation. Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you,' Whitney read.

The note reportedly closed with specific details about Nancy's home, seemingly intended as proof of her capture. The FBI is still working to verify whether the note is genuine, according to Whitney.

Sheriff's Office Keeps Tight-Lipped on New Details

Approached for comment on the podcast revelations, the Pima County Sheriff's Department leading the investigation into Nancy's disappearance only said it had 'no additional information to provide at this time.'

No suspects have been identified so far. However, on 12 May, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators, working alongside the FBI and forensic laboratories, were continuing to make progress in the case.

'I think every day they get closer,' Nanos said.

The sheriff added that investigators still had significant work to do, particularly involving physical evidence collected from the scene. His remarks came as investigators continue analysing mixed DNA samples recovered from the property, though he did not specify which evidence remained under examination.

What We Know About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance So Far

Read more Nancy Guthrie Is Reportedly 'Gone to Be With God' in Alleged Second Ransom Note Apologising to Family Nancy Guthrie Is Reportedly 'Gone to Be With God' in Alleged Second Ransom Note Apologising to Family

Nancy was reported missing on 1 February, and investigators have offered little clarity since.

A second note, sent weeks later, reportedly claimed she had died shortly after being taken, though this remains unconfirmed.

One source previously claimed that the second ransom note stated Nancy had 'gone to be with God.'

The kidnappers were allegedly unaware that her heart condition was serious and expressed regret for what had happened.

Meanwhile, some experts have suggested the theory that the crime scene at her home was staged, adding further uncertainty to the case. Dr Gary Brucato, a forensic psychologist, said, 'It is entirely possible that she was not actually taken from there or killed there.'

Savannah has since returned to the 'Today' desk, continuing to make public appeals for information. In June, she shared an emotional post on her Instagram Stories featuring a painting of Christ's Ascension accompanied by the words, 'Bring her home.'