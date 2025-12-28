As US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared for a high-stakes diplomatic encounter at Mar-a-Lago to end the latter's conflict with Russia, the Kremlin chose to deliver its opening gambit through a digital lens that's both hilarious and alarming. A surreal, AI-generated video has surfaced, casting Vladimir Putin as a global arbiter of 'naughty and nice' lists, seemingly making fun of Trump's efforts to be a peacemaker.

The footage serves as a stark reminder of the psychological warfare defining modern geopolitics, where festive imagery is weaponised to signal military intent. While diplomatic channels remained open, this digital provocation set a chilling tone about Russia's stance on Trump's peace summit.

Putin's Digital Hit List and the Gift of Handcuffs

The Russian Embassy in Kenya shared a provocative AI video on X to mark Christmas. The clip features Putin as Santa Claus distributing gifts to world leaders.

'Christmas season is the time of giving, when Russia makes sure that all of its friends get something nice and are well and merry,' the caption read. 'As for the naughty ones, they too will get what is coming for them.'

Putin's allies, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, all received thoughtful presents. Jinping received a decorative ornament shaped like currency symbols, Modi received a Russian stealth fighter jet figurine, and Erdoğan received a snow globe of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

Un received a thoughtful note that reads, 'From Russia, with gratitude,' and it came along with a wrapped sword. Maduro could be seen enjoying a complete DJ set.

Meanwhile, Trump only received a portrait of himself with Putin. The image was captured when the two leaders met earlier this year at a summit in Alaska.

However, Zelenskyy got the worst gift -- handcuffs. The video also showed the Ukrainian leader behind bars, suggesting that he was on Putin's naughty list.

What Could the AI Video Means?

While the video was festive, it appears that Russia is teasing Trump for his effort to end its war against Ukraine by gifting Zelenskyy with handcuffs and putting him behind bars. Zelenskyy's fate in the clip suggests that Putin sees the former as a criminal who should be imprisoned if their conflict concludes.

Additionally, the choice of a present for Zelenskyy reinforces the threat that Ukraine will face in a Russian-led tribunal. It was clear that the Kremlin had no intention of treating Zelenskyy as an equal in negotiations, but rather as a fugitive.

Russia Attacks Kyiv

Russia attacked Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday by sending hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, causing the death of at least one resident, a 47-year-old woman. The attack raised eyebrows because it happened just hours before Trump and Zelenskyy's peace talks.

According to Joey Contino, news creator at Premiere Networks, Russia wanted to 'stall' the peace summit because 'they actually want the war.' Russia allegedly wanted to beat Ukraine so that no other country would support it, and they could 'get everything they want and more.'

Trump Spoke With Putin and Zelenskyy

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have a great rapport, as seen when they attended the August 2025 summit in Alaska. Trump is confident in his relationship with Putin and optimistic that the Russian leader will agree to a peace summit.

While their relationship is cordial, Putin seems to be making it clear that they are not compromising their territorial claim. Following the Kyiv attack on Saturday, Trump spoke with Putin before meeting Zelenskyy, and the POTUS said they had a 'good and very productive telephone call.'

As for his talk with Zelenskyy, Trump said they had a 'great' and 'terrific' discussion about ending the conflict with Russia. The Ukrainian leader said that Trump agreed 90% to his 20-point peace plan. Trump, however, clarified that there were still 'one or two very thorny issues,' BBC reported.

Trump's effort to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is still in progress.