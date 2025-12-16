A travel influencer has announced she will not cancel her Christmas trip to the flood-ravaged town of Leavenworth, Washington, sparking an online debate about the ethics of tourism amid a natural disaster.

The Bavarian-style village, a popular holiday destination, has been devastated by powerful storms that have washed out roads, crippled the power grid, and forced the cancellation of its famous Christmas festivities. The influencer's decision to proceed with her visit to support the local economy highlights the profound economic and human impact of the 2025 Pacific Northwest floods.

A Town Transformed by Floodwaters

Leavenworth, nestled in the Cascade Mountains, is famous for its Christmas lights and Christmastown festival that usually runs from Thanksgiving through the holiday season.

This year, however, relentless heavy rain and a powerful atmospheric river drove rivers to major flood stage and left much of the town and surrounding areas in disarray.

Reports claim that many roads and bridges have been washed out or remain closed, severely limiting access. In some places, sections of US Highway 2 have fallen into the Wenatchee River, cutting off key transport routes.

Local crews and utility workers are still restoring power after a widespread outage affected thousands of residents and businesses. According to official press releases, more than 5,000 customers in Chelan County went without electricity as downed trees and damaged lines crippled the grid.

The iconic Village of Lights display was darkened because of these conditions, with city officials saying that light displays and Gazebo events won't return in full force until the following weekend as crews assess and repair damage.

The flooding and wind damage have done more than disrupt festive events — they have jeopardised livelihoods. Many restaurants, craft shops and visitor-focused vendors depend on the seasonal influx of holiday tourists to support their businesses for the year.

With power out and roads blocked, 'vital hospitality resources, including local restaurants, food vendors and delivery services' were compromised, local officials said, threatening income for countless families.

An Influencer's Decision Sparks Debate

Amid these hardships, a TikTok video has captured attention online in which a travel influencer shared that she would not cancel her upcoming Leavenworth Christmas trip despite the flooding and cancelled events.

In clips shared to social media, she explained her decision by emphasising the importance of tourism for the area. While the original video itself could not be retrieved, comments and reposts indicate she said she wanted to continue her visit to help support local businesses during their tough season.

The post has generated mixed reactions across platforms like Reddit and Instagram, where commenters discussed both the challenging travel conditions and the economic importance of visitors. Some locals encouraged travellers to come and help support the town's economy, while others cautioned that infrastructure and safety concerns should take priority.

Locals Feeling the Impact

City officials and residents have stressed both the community's resilience and the ongoing obstacles.

In a community letter from the mayor, authorities thanked first responders and volunteers for their efforts and reminded readers that 'Leavenworth's iconic Village of Lights and Christmastown festival is not only a beloved annual tradition — it's a vital season for our local economy.' The letter urged visitors to consider ways to support local businesses as the area continues to recover.

Emergency services continue to operate amid recovery efforts, and forecasters warn that more rain could compound the challenges. The American Red Cross and partner agencies are assisting flood-affected communities across western Washington to provide shelter, food and emergency supplies as the situation evolves.

A Holiday Visit With Complex Implications

The influencer's planned visit has underscored a broader debate about travel during disaster recovery: the balance between supporting local economies and respecting safety considerations. As Leavenworth presses on through an unpredictable season, the decisions of visitors and the resilience of locals alike will shape how this beloved winter destination weathers one of its most difficult holiday seasons in decades.