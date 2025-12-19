A public clash has erupted between the White House and Vanity Fair after journalist Chris Whipple forcefully rejected claims by Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles that his recent profile of her was a misleading 'hit piece.'

Whipple, a veteran political reporter and author known for chronicling White House power dynamics, says every quote attributed to Wiles in the two-part Vanity Fair series was given knowingly, recorded and on the record, a direct contradiction of Wiles' assertion that her remarks were taken out of context.

Speaking across multiple media appearances and during a Reddit AMA this week, Whipple said the backlash amounts to political damage control rather than a dispute over facts.

'Everything was recorded. Everything was on tape,' Whipple said, adding that not a single assertion in the articles has been challenged on accuracy.

Inside the Vanity Fair Exposé

The Vanity Fair series, published on 16 & 17 December, is based on 11 in-depth interviews conducted over the past year with Wiles, who has served as Trump's chief of staff since November 2024. The articles offer a rare, unfiltered look into Trump's second-term inner circle, major policy crises, and Wiles' personal assessments of the president himself.

Wiles, widely credited as the architect of Trump's 2024 comeback, spoke candidly about internal disagreements, staffing decisions, deportation errors, tariff rollouts, and the fallout from January 6 pardons. She also weighed in on Trump's personality, likening it to 'an alcoholic's personality,' and addressed the administration's handling of the Epstein files, remarks that quickly became lightning rods.

The accompanying photo portraits, shot by Chris Anderson, drew their own reaction online, with critics describing them as unflattering and unsettling. Together, the reporting and imagery ignited intense debate across political media and social platforms.

Wiles Pushes Back

Within hours of publication, Wiles released a statement calling the series a 'disingenuously framed hit piece,' claiming 'significant context was disregarded' and suggesting the reporting misrepresented her views.

Her defence was echoed by Trump allies, including JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr, while White House communications framed the coverage as misleading without disputing specific quotes.

The response raised questions about internal tensions within the administration, particularly given Wiles's central role and reputation as Trump's most trusted strategist.

Whipple's Rebuttal: 'Absolutely On the Record'

Whipple has responded bluntly. Appearing on CNN, NPR, MSNBC, and other outlets, he said Wiles was fully aware she was speaking on the record and was enthusiastic about participating.

'She was unguarded and freewheeling,' Whipple said, describing the interviews as unlike his experience covering other administrations, where access is often tightly controlled, and quotes are heavily negotiated.

When asked directly whether even phone interviews were recorded, Whipple replied that every conversation was taped. He also dismissed claims that quotes were selectively framed, noting that critics have not challenged a single factual assertion in the reporting.

He characterised the White House response as a 'non-denial denial,' arguing that complaints about context often surface when the substance of reporting cannot be disputed.

A Rare Window Into a Closed World

Whipple has maintained that his goal was not to undermine Wiles but to present her perspective as she offered it, believing she wanted a fair hearing for a presidency she felt had been mischaracterised.

Instead, the result has been one of the most revealing portraits of Trump's second-term leadership to date, precisely because of its unfiltered nature. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also made her comments on the piece, saying there was a 'bias of omission' by the reporter.