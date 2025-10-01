Social media influencer Dylan Efron and Australia's beloved conservationist Robert Irwin are making the small screen sizzle, as they join the latest batch of contestants for ABC's long-running celebrity dance competition, 'Dancing With the Stars.'

The younger brother of Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron and the son of the Australian TV legend Steve Irwin are both newcomers in dance reality shows, but they are already catching the viewers' attention with their dance moves and their chiselled physiques.

For the Week 3 showdown, Efron and Irwin bared it all with their stellar performances and turned themselves into early favourites.

But apart from their impressive dance moves, DWTS fans are looking forward to seeing these stars expose their toned upper bodies. Here are several photos to prove why Efron and Irwin can be the frontrunners in the 34th season of the dance reality show.

Dylan's Athletic Charm

The 33-year-old social media sensation is known for his 'Off the Grid' YouTube channel with his older brother Zac, but he carved his own name in the reality TV scene after being part of the winning team in Peacock's reality competition 'The Traitors Season 3.'

Together with pro partner Daniella Karagach, Efron appeared to be one of the top contenders on the dance floor.

In Week One, the duo danced Kelis' iconic song 'Milkshake' with a Cha Cha twist, which gave them a slow start in the competition with a 10 out of 20 score.

Their next performance of Samba using Los del Rio's 'Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix )' allowed them to have a safer spot in the contest, earning the score of 20 out of 30.

Fans cannot get enough of his spicy dance moves, as well as his unbelievable abs.

Keep scrolling to see his muscular physique.

Robert's Unexpected Abs Reveal

As a current host of Australia's long-running celebrity survival show 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here,' the 21-year-old actor, wildlife photographer and former zookeeper, is not a stranger to TV contest formats. But it is his first time showing his dancing talent.

A quick look at his Instagram account reveals how much he loves everything about the outdoors, but he rarely shares photos of himself in racy poses. Yet he surprised DWTS fans by showing a lot of skin while dancing the Salsa in Tommy Richman's 'Million Dollar Baby.'

He also bared his glorious abs in a series of behind-the-scenes photos of his Bonds underwear campaign in April. The pictures showed Irvin's toned body while wearing only a pair of tight black shorts.

When asked by People if he had any problems agreeing to the racy concept of the fashion shoot, Irvin said that he never hesitated from the start.

'I'm at this point in my life where I'm trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it's something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I've never done before and it's a bit of an adrenaline rush? That's what I want to be doing,' he shared.

Check out the jaw-dropping social media photos below.

Efron versus Irwin: Who Will Win?

If the show is a contest for the best abs, these two can be the top contenders. But the dancing reality competition also features other renowned Hollywood celebrities like NBA point guard Baron Davis and pro partner Britt Stewart (eliminated in Week 1), actor Corey Feldman and partner Jenna Johnson (eliminated in Week 2), Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong (eliminated in Week 3).

Still in competition are the duos of Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik, Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchencko, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovsky, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas and comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney+. It also livestream the following day on Hulu.