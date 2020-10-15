Amazon has given the green light on the TV adaptation of the classic slasher-revenge film "I Know What You Did Last Summer." The series will cater to young adults.

The show follows the same premise as the 1997 film, which is based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel of the same name. The story follows a group of teenagers who live in "a town full of secrets." They find themselves being stalked by a mysterious killer a year after they covered up a fatal accident on the night of their graduation.

"The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie. Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan-favourite film," Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios announced in a statement published by Variety.

Goodman will serve as writer and executive producer of the series. She is known for her work on "Preacher" and "Gossip Girl." "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" screenwriter Shay Hatten was initially attached to pen the script.

Meanwhile, others involved in the project include Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty from the original film, who will act as producers along with James Wan ("Aquaman) under his Atomic Monster's Production Company. Rob Hackett and Michael Clear will also executive produce with Goodman.

"We are thrilled to have 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios. Neal Moritz and Original Films' development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman's contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller," Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a statement.

Details about the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" Amazon series remain scant. There is no word on casting yet, the number of episodes, and the directors involved. Jim Gillespie helmed the original movie from a script by Kevin Williamson. Ryan Phillippe, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Sarah Michelle Gellar starred in the film.