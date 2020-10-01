Lionel Messi has made it clear that he wants to put his dispute with FC Barcelona behind him. In the process, he requested the club and its fans to stay united. In a recent interview, Messi said that Barca will be much stronger if everyone works together.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has stepped up to end the drama that has been ongoing for the past few months. The 33-year-old Argentine was eager to leave Barcelona after a trophy-less 2019-20 season. He wished to leave for free, citing a specific clause in his contract.

His strategy to push a move out of the club failed last month, as the Barca board wanted his €700 million (£635.25 million) transfer fee before allowing him to move to a different club.

According to Goal, Messi said, "I take responsibility for my errors and if they existed, it was only to make FC Barcelona better and stronger. I wanted to send a message to all the socios and fans that follow us. If at any moment, any of them were annoyed by something that I said or did, let there be no doubts that anything I did was always with the club's best interests in mind. We must unite as Barcelona fans and believe that the best is yet to come."

With clubs like Manchester City, Juventus, and Inter Milan showing interest to sign Messi, in the end, even La Liga intervened in the matter. The Spanish league authorities made it clear that if the Argentine wants to move out of Barcelona, his new club must pay his transfer fee in full.

As a result, Messi had to stay back at Camp Nou against his will. It is highly probable that he would depart next summer when his current contract expires. However, despite his recent feud with the club's board, Messi is willing to give his very best for the club that he adores.

He definitely wants to finish his career at Camp Nou with massive success, which, according to him, is only possible when everyone in the club stays united.

Meanwhile, Barcelona began their 2020-21 campaign with a 4-0 win over Villarreal at Camp Nou over the weekend. Barca's new head coach Ronald Koeman is also impressed by the Argentine's positive intent. As of now, Messi is eager to focus on the Catalan side's on-field goals.