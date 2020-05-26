AC Milan has played down the fears regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic's calf injury, which he suffered during training on Monday. According to the Italian club, scans have revealed that the 38-year-old's tendon is "perfectly intact."

Reports of a serious issue were in the air as the former Barcelona and Manchester United star hurt the lower part of his right leg while playing a training match at the start of the week.

Initial reports claimed that the 38-year-old Swede endured a major injury to his Achilles tendon, which could potentially put an end to his career.

It was also suggested that Ibrahimovic might miss the rest of the currently halted Serie A season, which is expected to resume in June.

However, after conducting further tests on Tuesday, such fears have been put to rest. The legendary striker would undergo an initial rest period of 10 days before examining his calf again.

The club released a statement which reads, "AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimović has sustained an injury to his right soleus muscle during yesterday's (Monday) training session. The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. The player will undergo a scan in ten days time."

In December last year, Ibrahimovic agreed to re-join Milan after leaving Major League Soccer franchise LA Galaxy. He had previously spent two years with the Italian side earlier in his career. On his return to Milan, the Swede has already scored three goals in eight Serie A appearances.

The Italian football league is currently on hold just like any other sport in the country because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries with over 230,000 positive cases and more than 32,000 deaths. For a certain period, it was the worst affected European country both in terms of positive cases and virus-related deaths. It has now been overtaken by Spain and the UK. Health authorities in the country are claiming that the worst is over. As a result, the nation's sporting authorities are preparing a comeback.

As of now, Juventus is leading the Serie A table by only a point over Lazio. After playing 26 games, Juve has collected 63 points. AC Milan is at the seventh spot with 36 points.

Meanwhile, Germany's Bundesliga became the first major sporting event to resume following a coronavirus-led suspension. The English Premier League is expected to decide on a potential return date later this week.