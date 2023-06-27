The opening fixture of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is going to be a repeat of the previous final: England vs New Zealand. The tournament is going to kick-off on Oct. 5 and will go on till Nov. 19, with the first game and the final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The two semi-final fixtures will be played on Nov. 15 and 16 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and Eden Gardens, Kolkata respectively. The top four teams of the 10-team event will qualify for the semi-finals. The final and the last-four fixtures will have reserve days, according to an official release from the ICC.

The final between England and New Zealand four years ago at Lord's turned out to be one of the greatest matches in the One-Day International (ODI) history. The hosts defeated Kane Williamson's BlackCaps in Super Over to clinch their maiden 50-over World Cup trophy.

World Cup 2023 venues

World Cup 2023 is set to be played across 10 venues in India: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Hyderabad will also host the practice games, along with two other venues in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, expressed his delight about the World Cup taking place in India for the first time since 2011.

"It's a matter of great honour and pride to be hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in different cities across India, showcasing the rich diversity of our country. The fervour and passion for cricket in India is unique. I am sure fans both here and abroad would be looking forward to the tournament's return to India for the first time since 2011, when our team became the first to lift the trophy on home soil.

"I wish all the teams the very best in their preparations and look forward to hosting what promises to be another exciting tournament," Shah said.

As many as eight teams have qualified for the World Cup this year, which will span 46 days. The final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, currently taking place in Zimbabwe.

Just like the last edition of the 50-over World Cup, the ICC tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches. There will also be double headers in the league stage. The day games will begin at 6: 00 AM BST (10:30 IST), while the day-night matches will be starting at 9.30 AM BST (2:00 PM IST).

Jos Buttler will look to emulate Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan, who captained England to World Cup glory in 2019, retired from international cricket last year. Jos Butter was named his successor. The wicketkeeper-batsman is set to lead the English side in an ICC event for the second time, after captaining them to the T20 World Cup title Down Under in 2022.

England will enter World Cup 2023 by being the current white-ball champions in both ODIs and T20Is. However, they are currently not ranked No. 1 in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Australia are the top-ranked 50-over side, while England are in the fifth spot. These two teams have shared a great rivalry over the years, be it Tests or the shorter formats. Australia and England will come face to face in the World Cup 2023 on Nov. 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England's World Cup 2023: Schedule, Date, Venue

Oct. 5: England vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad

Oct. 10: England vs Bangladesh in Dharamsala

Oct. 15: England vs Afghanistan in Delhi

Oct. 21: England vs South Africa in Mumbai

Oct. 26: England vs Qualifier 2 in Bengaluru

Oct. 29: England vs India in Lucknow

Nov. 4: England vs Australia in Ahmedabad

Nov. 8: England vs Qualifier 1 in Pune

Nov. 12: England vs Pakistan in Kolkata

Here are the full fixtures of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023:

There it is. The complete schedule of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023... pic.twitter.com/inUH4A7HA5 — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) June 27, 2023

England and Australia are currently playing each other in The Ashes. The Aussies defeated England by two wickets at Edgbaston and went 1-0 up in the five-match Test series.