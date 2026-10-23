A vehicle stop involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in northwest Harris County, Texas, ended in a collision on Thursday, 22 October, leaving a Mexican national hospitalised and in federal custody.

The incident has produced sharply conflicting narratives from the federal agency that conducted the operation and the local sheriff's office, which has begun investigations concerning how the accident actually occurred.

The sheriff's office says an ICE vehicle struck the pickup as it returned to the roadway. DHS disputes that account, saying the pickup struck the driver's side of the federal vehicle.

Sheriff's Office Report ICE Struck Fleeing Pickup Truck

The sheriff's office said the driver fled after agents activated their emergency lights. DHS later identified him as 52-year-old Luis Eduardo Villanueva Loredo and said he had previously returned voluntarily to Mexico in 2007 before re-entering the United States unlawfully.

According to the sheriff's office, the pursuit lasted about 200 feet before the pickup lost control on an S-curve and left the roadway. The driver regained control and returned to the road, where an ICE vehicle struck the pickup's rear-left side.

Villanueva then stopped the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended by federal agents. Harris County Sheriff's Office Lt. Blake Bondurant described the preliminary findings as a minor crash.

DHS's Version of Events

DHS presents a different sequence of events. According to an agency spokesperson, federal officers fully activated their lights and sirens to initiate a targeted enforcement stop, prompting Villanueva to flee into a ditch. Believing the pickup was stuck, the agents brought their own vehicle to a complete halt along the side of the road.

The agency maintains that Villanueva then abruptly manoeuvred his truck back onto the roadway, striking the front driver's side of the stationary ICE vehicle. Following the impact, Villanueva abandoned his pickup, leading agents on a short foot chase before being taken into custody.

Following the apprehension, immigration agents placed emergency services calls to dispatch the local sheriff's department and medical personnel directly to the scene. Villanueva complained of chest pain and he was transported to a local hospital as a precaution after responders found no visible injuries at the scene.

Villanueva was subsequently transported to the Montgomery ICE Processing Center.

Investigation and Broader Scrutiny

The Harris County sheriff's office vehicular crimes division is currently investigating the crash while consulting with the District Attorney's office, though no criminal charges are currently being pursued.

Bondurant said the office would do a thorough investigation just like they would in every event regardless of whether ICE is involved. The main discrepancy between the two accounts is not occurring in a vacuum.

The 22 October crash follows another incident on 10 October, when an ICE agent's vehicle struck Miguel Parra-Hernandez during an enforcement operation in Harris County. He was hospitalised with a suspected broken leg. District Attorney Sean Teare said his office was investigating that incident as a potential aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation into the 22 October crash remains ongoing, with the sheriff's office and DHS giving different accounts of which vehicle struck the other.