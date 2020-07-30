Sir Elton John celebrates 30 years of being sober and sends his gratitude to those who made this happen in a social media post shared on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old musician reflected on an important milestone in his life in an Instagram post where he talked about his sobriety from alcohol and drug addiction. In it, he admitted that he would "be dead" had he not asked for help 30 years ago.

"Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday," Sir Elton captioned photos of the cards and gifts he received from friends, family, and colleagues.

"So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I'm truly a blessed man," he continued.

Sir Elton celebrated 30 years of being sober with a cake and shared a snap of his Alcoholics Anonymous token badge engraved with the roman numerals "XXX." He thanked all those who helped him through his journey toward sobriety.

"If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way," he concluded his message.

Every year, the "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" hitmaker celebrates his sobriety and thanks those who helped him overcome his addiction. On this day last year, he also admitted that he "was a broken man" before he finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change" his life.

Sir Elton has been candid about his battle with drug and alcohol addiction which nearly cost him his career and life. He admitted that he did not lead a normal life and that the addiction took a great toll on his body and his life.

"The life I was leading, flying on the Starship, living in beautiful houses, buying things left, right and center — it was not a normal life," the "I'm Still Standing" singer said in a 2019 interview with Variety at the Cannes Film Festival.

"I used to have spasms and be found on the floor and they'd put me back to bed and half an hour later I'd be doing the same. It's crazy," he shared.

Sir Elton called himself "a survivor" because he "survived a lot of things." Now he is confident that he can deal with life's pitfalls even when he is sober because he does not "have to run away and hide." His biopic "Rocketman" documents his struggle with alcohol and drug abuse.