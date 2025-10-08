The woman filmed removing yellow ribbons from railings in Muswell Hill, north London, symbols of solidarity with Israeli hostages held in Gaza, has been identified as Nadia Yahlom, also known as Nadia Yahlom-Switat or Nadia Jaglom.

The 37-year-old is a PhD candidate and artist at the University of Westminster. Her actions, captured on video and widely shared on social media, have sparked condemnation from residents and community groups, prompting an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

The Incident

Footage posted on Monday shows Yahlom cutting down yellow ribbons tied to railings as part of the Bring Them Home campaign, a global movement calling for the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during the 7 October 2023 attacks.

When challenged by bystanders, Yahlom can be heard replying, ' I think condoning genocide is disgusting.' She insisted she was committing no offence, while witnesses accused her of disrespecting victims.

According to Sky News, police are examining whether potential offences, including criminal damage or hate crime, have been committed. Officers have confirmed that the footage is under review, though no arrests have been made.

Who Is Nadia Yahlom?

Academic records and institutional listings describe Yahlom as a PhD researcher at the Centre for Research and Education in Arts and Media (CREAM) at the University of Westminster. Her research focuses on 'hauntedness,' the supernatural, and bio/necropolitics between Palestine and the UK.

She is also a co-founder of the Sarha Collective, an arts initiative exploring experimental and politically engaged projects on memory, landscape, and displacement in Palestine.

Previous studies at Cambridge University and Goldsmiths are mentioned in press and academic sources, where she pursued degrees in visual anthropology and fine arts.

Reports also link her to a Palestinian filmmaker, believed to be her husband, who relocated from the West Bank to London in the early 2010s. Yahlom's creative work frequently explores colonial legacies, notions of belonging, and the politics of representation.

Reaction And Outrage

The Muswell Hill incident triggered a wave of criticism from local Jewish organisations, MPs, and pro-Israel groups, who described the removal of ribbons as 'a deliberate act of erasure and disrespect.'

Community members have since re-tied ribbons along the same railings, vowing to maintain the display until all hostages are released.

The University of Westminster has not yet issued a formal statement, but academics associated with CREAM have faced media inquiries regarding Yahlom's status.

Wider Context: The Hostage Crisis

The 7 October 2023 Hamas-led assault on southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages being taken intoGaza. Many remain unaccounted for.

In response, Israel launched a prolonged military campaign that has devastated Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, including large numbers of children. Human rights groups such as Amnesty International and B'Tselem have warned that the scale of destruction and deprivation may constitute crimes under international law, including potential genocide.

The clash of these narratives—hostage solidarity versus opposition to Israel's actions—frames the heated context in which the Muswell Hill confrontation occurred.

Ongoing Police Enquiry

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers attended the scene and are reviewing footage to determine if any offences occurred. Enquiries remain active. Meanwhile, the video continues to circulate online, fuelling debate over freedom of expression, public protest, and the boundaries of political art in the UK.