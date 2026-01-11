Several TikTok users have reported being detained or deported abroad after their US passports were unexpectedly flagged as lost or stolen, despite never having reported them. One woman arriving in Rome discovered an INTERPOL alert on her passport, which had been marked lost in November. She was able to prove her identity, pay $165 (£135), and obtain a replacement through the embassy.

Others faced deportation from Thailand under similar circumstances. Affected users say prior social media posts critical of the current US administration may have played a role.

Travelers Reported US Passport Anomalies

The incidents caused confusion and distress for travellers. In Rome, one woman said authorities could not explain why her passport was flagged, and there appeared to be no system for travellers to verify validity before departure.

Another TikTok user who flew to Qatar and then Thailand faced deportation after his passport was marked invalid. He discovered that different government agencies were handling his case, leaving him with no clear answer.

Reddit users noted that social media activity could influence visa or passport checks, with one commenting that people who post anti-administration content often experience issues when applying for a US tourist visa. The trend extends beyond individual cases. Multiple Reddit users reported losing access to the Global Entry programme or receiving letters from the FBI.

One person said their information had disappeared from the US passport database, preventing online renewal entirely. Other travellers reported that stolen passport alerts were falsely recorded in locations they had never visited, including a woman flagged for losing a passport on a bus she never rode.

Reddit commenters emphasised that affected travellers faced missed flights, disrupted work schedules, and difficulty returning home. Users said the incidents suggest the government no longer respects constitutional protections.

US Passport Anomalies: Why It Happened

Reddit discussions suggest authorities may monitor social media accounts for content critical of the administration. One user noted that visa applicants must provide links to all social media profiles, and those with anti-administration posts often face rejection or extra checks. Another Redditor pointed out that the First Amendment does not apply to individuals applying for US visas from abroad, explaining that constitutional protections only cover those within the country.

Some users expressed concern that activists and minority communities could be disproportionately affected, citing reports of trans activists whose passport information had been flagged or erased. Others suggested AI errors or clerical mistakes might be responsible, noting inconsistencies in how and where passports were reported lost.

Revoking Passport Over Social Media Posts: Is it Legal?

Currently, no law explicitly allows the US government to revoke or flag a passport solely because a visa holder criticises the administration online. The US State Department issues passports under Title 22 of the US Code (Section 211a–d), which sets out conditions for denial or revocation, such as fraud, national security threats, or criminal activity. Personal political opinions are not included.

In practice, however, social media activity can form part of the vetting process for visa applicants. The State Department's visa application forms require applicants to list social media handles from the past five years. This is intended for security screening, so posts could theoretically influence decisions if they raise concerns under laws governing terrorism, criminal activity, or national security.

Experts and civil liberties advocates emphasise that any targeting of citizens or visa holders purely for political opinions would likely violate First Amendment protections, although these protections technically apply only to actions within the US, not necessarily to foreign entry procedures.

Impact on Travellers

Emergency passport replacements and embassy visits cost hundreds of dollars. One woman in Rome paid $165 (£135) to secure a replacement.

Many affected individuals contacted congressional offices or filed FOIA requests to clarify the situation. Reddit users described these cases as highly disruptive. Some highlighted that these measures could be used to selectively control which citizens or travellers can enter the US, raising concerns about fairness and transparency.

No public explanation has been released by US authorities. Affected individuals are advised to contact embassies or consular services immediately, keep records of identification, and document any travel and social media activity. FOIA requests may help clarify why passports were flagged.

For now, however, this reveals potential gaps or new policies in passport monitoring. With multiple TikTok and Reddit users reporting similar experiences, commenters suggest that US citizens and visitors alike may need to exercise extra caution when planning international travel.