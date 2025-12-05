What was intended to be a glamorous promotional appearance for one of Hollywood's brightest young stars quickly descended into a chaotic online debate involving politics, fashion, and harsh accusations.

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney found herself at the centre of a social media storm following her recent guest spot on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where her choice of styling provoked immediate and ruthless comparisons to conservative political figures.

While Sweeney appeared on the late-night programme to discuss her career and upcoming projects, the conversation online shifted almost instantly to her aesthetic.

Critics flooded social platforms to claim her voluminous blow-dry and business-chic attire gave off distinct 'MAGA vibes,' with many suggesting the look was a deliberate nod to right-wing archetypes.

Leading the charge was internet personality Blakely Thornton, who did not hold back in his assessment of her appearance, claiming she was channelling conservative aesthetics and brutally mocking her hairstyle as 'the stiffest wig.'

The criticism became so pointed that it solicited a rare and fiery response from Sweeney's own team. Her hairstylist, Glen 'Coco' Oropeza, reportedly entered the fray via direct messages to defend his client and his work, proving that the team behind the star is just as committed to protecting her image as they are to creating it.

Sydney Sweeney Sparked Comparisons To Ivanka Trump Amid Online Backlash

The discourse began when Thornton posted a scathing critique of Sweeney's look. In a clip that circulated widely, he expressed his exhaustion with the actress's public persona.

'I don't want to keep talking about this white girl, but I'm very aware that at this point, her and her team of what I assume are white, Republican, self-hating gays are committed to the bit,' Thornton stated. He went on to describe her hair as 'the stiffest wig this side of the Mississippi unless you want to get read for filth,' captioning a portion of his commentary with the claim that 'Sydney Sweeney's gays must be MAGA.'

However, the drama did not end with the initial post. Hours later, Thornton shared screenshots of an alleged confrontation with Oropeza. The stylist, clearly unimpressed by the 'wig' allegation, reportedly messaged Thornton: 'Wasn't a wig but you can't get my girl's name out of your mouth. You're obsessed.'

When the criticism continued, Oropeza allegedly fired back with a robust defence of the actress. 'Stiff where? You're doing a lot ... Take a breath, diva. You can keep trying to spin a narrative, but we all know you just need clickbait cuz your content is TIRED. If you need attention, just say that. Imagine caring this much about a hairstyle you didn't create and a woman who doesn't know you exist. Goodnight.'

The backlash on X and Instagram echoed Thornton's sentiments, with many users drawing parallels between Sweeney's polished new look and the style often associated with the Trump family. 'Oh my god they Mar-a-Lago'd her,' one viewer quipped, while another observed the style was 'Giving Ivanka Trump realness.'

Rumours Of A Feud Between Sydney Sweeney And Zendaya Persist Over Politics

This recent styling controversy has only added fuel to the long-standing speculation regarding Sweeney's political leanings. Reports resurfaced that Sweeney is a registered Republican, a detail that has previously sent ripples through her fanbase and caused friction in woke corners of social media.

The narrative was further complicated following her controversial American Eagle campaign, which garnered unexpected praise from Donald Trump himself.

Following the revelation of her alleged GOP allegiance, the President embraced the actress's work. 'She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad,' Trump said in August. 'If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.'

These political undertones are rumored to have caused significant strain behind the scenes of Euphoria, particularly with her co-star Zendaya. Industry insiders have alleged that the ideological divide is the reason behind a rumoured feud between the two leading ladies.

It has been alleged that Zendaya is 'refusing' to participate in press calls for the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3 alongside Sweeney and has reportedly refused to stand next to her during photo opportunities.

Zendaya has been vocal about her opposition to Trump in the past, making the alleged tension plausible to many fans. After his 2016 election victory, the Spider-Man star expressed her devastation on social media, writing that she was 'speechless, petrified, heartbroken and weary.' She added at the time: 'I don't know what to say or what to do. I guess I just never knew how many people in this country didn't love other people in this country.'

With Euphoria Season 3 on the horizon, all eyes will likely remain on the cast's chemistry—both on and off the screen—as the political noise surrounding Sweeney shows no sign of quieting down.