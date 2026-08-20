A 16-year-old boy who reportedly spent nearly five years living in village ponds to escape a severe burning sensation in his body has been airlifted from West Bengal to Mumbai for specialist medical care.

Iqbal Sheikh, from Beldanga in Murshidabad district in India, says the burning becomes unbearable when he leaves the water and eases once he submerges himself again.

His unusual case has drawn widespread attention after videos of him sitting chest-deep in a pond circulated online.

16-Year-Old Spent Years in Ponds

Iqbal has reportedly spent prolonged periods in ponds over the past five years, sometimes remaining in the water day and night for four or five consecutive days and, on some occasions, as long as a week.

He would even eat and sleep while submerged, as the burning sensation reportedly returned the moment his skin dried. Describing the pain as affecting his entire body, he said only immersion brought relief.

Iqbal has also attributed the sensation to what he believes is a 'djinn' or supernatural presence. However, there is no medical evidence linking his symptoms to such a cause.

His prolonged exposure to water has taken a heavy physical toll, leaving his skin pale and waterlogged. The teenager also developed cold and cough symptoms. While his family previously sought medical assistance, they reportedly struggled to cover the costs of long-term care.

For years, the ponds became Iqbal's only refuge from the severe discomfort.

Iqbal Sheikh Flew to Mumbai for Treatment

Iqbal's circumstances changed after his story gained attention online. According to reports, industrialist Anant Ambani intervened after seeing the family's appeal for help and arranged for the teenager to be airlifted to Mumbai for specialised medical treatment.

Iqbal was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, where a multidisciplinary medical team is assessing his condition. Doctors are conducting examinations to determine the underlying cause of his symptoms and identify an appropriate treatment plan.

What Is Iqbal Sheikh's Rare Condition?

Iqbal's exact medical condition remains unknown, although two possible explanations have emerged in recent reports.

Earlier reports mentioned aquagenic pruritus, a rare condition that can cause severe itching, tingling or burning sensations after contact with water.

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However, it does not appear to fully match Iqbal's symptoms, as he reportedly experiences relief when submerged in water rather than discomfort after exposure.

Some have pointed to erythromelalgia, a rare neurovascular disorder that can cause episodes of intense burning pain, warmth and redness, particularly in the hands and feet. Cooling can sometimes provide relief, which may explain why Iqbal seeks refuge in ponds.

However, erythromelalgia has not been confirmed as Iqbal's diagnosis. Doctors are conducting further tests to establish what is causing his severe burning sensation before determining an appropriate course of treatment.

Prolonged Immersion Can Increase Risk of Infection

Medical professionals have also warned that Iqbal's reliance on water for relief is not a safe treatment, as prolonged immersion can damage the skin and increase the risk of infection and other complications.

For now, Iqbal's medical team is focused on identifying the underlying cause of his symptoms and finding treatment that will allow him to manage the condition without having to rely on ponds for relief.