What began as a routine lecture at a medical college in Karnataka, India quickly escalated into one of the most widely discussed campus controversies in recent memory. A medical school professor in Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre (SSIMRC) allegedly proposed to one of his students in front of the class, which has triggered outrage and a violent confrontation with students at the campus.

The video of the proposal and the altercation has since spread online and gone viral. Here are all the details about the incident and fallout.

Professor's Proposal Captured on Video

According to NDTV, the incident occurred on 23 March 2026 at around 1:00 PM. In one of the clips posted by Hate Detector on X, the microbiology professor who was identified as Abdul Rahman Shariff was seen addressing the class and claiming that a student had confessed her feelings to him.

A serious incident has been reported from Siddhartha Medical College in T. Beguru village of Nelamangala taluk, where a lecturer allegedly proposed to a female student inside a classroom, leading to a tense situation and subsequent violence on campus.



The accused lecturer has… pic.twitter.com/kdhfs5gWuz — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 26, 2026

He said: 'I could not resist the immense love given by the batch, and I would like to propose to one of the most important girls in your batch... and I shall distribute chocolates to the entire batch.' Shariff added that he too has feelings for her, telling her, 'I love you'.

The student immediately objected to him in front of her classmates and asked him to take the matter up with the principal. Shariff insisted that CCTV footage could support his claim, but she demanded that he present that proof. Soon after, the professor walked out of the classroom, saying he would speak to her the next day. The student refused.

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Outrage and Physical Altercation

News of the proposal spread rapidly across campus, sparking outrage among students. A group confronted Shariff, chasing him across the campus and assaulting him near his car.

A female student reportedly hit Shariff with her slipper, while other students are seen physically attacking and shouting at him, as per a report in Hindustan Times. The professor sustained injuries but managed to escape.

Investigation Underway

Reports indicate that the school, owned by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, has suspended the professor immediately. The Nelamangala police have also registered a case against him for his alleged misconduct.

According to The Hindu, the complaint was filed by Devakar S.V., a professor at the institution. Shariff has been booked under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(1) (sexual harassment), and 329(3) (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities are currently investigating the matter further, following revelations that Shariff had allegedly faced prior complaints from students regarding inappropriate behaviour.

The institution had previously issued a formal notice seeking an explanation for his conduct and had restricted his access to the campus. Despite these measures, he managed to gain entry to the premises on the day of the incident to deliver the proposal.

Local media reports also suggest that the professor may have been experiencing personal distress following a domestic separation. However, investigators have clarified that any private grievances do not serve as a legal justification for his actions or the alleged harassment of a student.