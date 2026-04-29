A bizarre video of a 50-year-old Indian man in Odisha has taken the internet by storm this week as he is seen carrying the skeletal remains of his sister wrapped in a shawl, down the street in broad daylight.

The man who was identified, Jeetu Munda, is making his way down to the bank after digging his sister's corpse, Kala Munda, who died in January, after they refused him service to withdraw money from her account. Munda said he was instructed to 'bring the account holder,' which is something he took literally out of frustration to be able to withdraw ₹20,000 (£157 or $211) from the bank.

Indian Man Seen Carrying His Sister's Corpse

In a viral video, a shirtless and shoeless Munda carried his dead sister in broad daylight to the Odisha Grameen Bank's Mallipasi branch in Keonjhar on Monday, 27 April, after the bank insisted that the 50-year-old tribal man bring evidence that his sister had passed away.

The video, which was posted on X by Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic), has amassed 12.8 million views as of writing.

A man in Odisha dug up his deceased sister’s grave and brought her skeleton to the bank Just to prove she had died.



He had been trying to withdraw ₹20,000 from her account, but bank officials kept insisting he bring the account holder in person. Despite repeatedly telling them… pic.twitter.com/hICEqwvPFu — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) April 28, 2026

Man Brought His Dead Sister Into the Bank as Proof

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Munda told the police that he resorted to this move after the bank tellers told him to bring the account holder with him. Munda said that he already told the bank what happened to his sister.

'I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name. Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death,' Munda said.

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Meanwhile, in the report of The Times of India, Munda said that he did not understand the formal procedure. According to the report, he was asked to present documentary proof of her death.

'I was asked to prove whether my sister was alive or dead. Since I had no papers, I brought her remains to show that she was dead.'

In The Post's report, Odisha Grameen Bank chairman Rishi Singh described the incident as 'deeply unfortunate,' but insisted the teller had followed the correct procedure.

Munda also allegedly gave inconsistent statements regarding his sister's condition, initially saying Kala was unwell before later claiming she was dead.

'Despite being counselled, he did not agree and later returned with what was claimed to be his sister's remains. The situation created panic among bank staff and customers, following which local police were informed. The police intervened and handled the situation,' Singh said.

How Events Led to the Bizarre Video

Following the bizarre incident, the Patna Police Station Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Kiran Prasad Sahu said that the bank failed to explain the proper process in withdrawing the money to Munda.

'Jeetu is an illiterate tribal man. He does not know what the legal heir or nominee is. The bank officials have failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money from the dead person's account,' Sahu said.

To ensure that Munda will be able to withdraw the money from his late sister's account, law enforcement stepped in. The remains of Kala were also buried at the graveyard under police supervision. Reports indicated that the district administration gave Munda ₹30,000 (£253 or $317) as aid from the District Red Cross Fund.