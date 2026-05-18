A terrifying video circulating online that has since amassed more than 11 million views has captured the moment a mother risked her life to shield her children from a speeding train in India has gone viral, stunning social media users worldwide.

The incident occurred at the Shahpur Patori railway station in the Samastipur district of Bihar, where a family became trapped on the active tracks as a fast-moving train suddenly barreled into the station. With mere seconds to react, the mother barricaded herself at the tight platform gap between the wall and the tracks to protect her children as a speeding train roared over them.

Indian 'Supermum' Shields Kids in Tight Platform Gap

The chilling event took place on 15 May 2026 when three women, accompanied by children, attempted to cross from one platform to another by walking directly over the tracks. The group bypassed the designated pedestrian structures to save time.

As they reached the middle of the line, an oncoming train suddenly appeared around the bend, leaving them with absolutely no time to escape to the opposite platform, as reported by Asianet Newsable.

Realising the imminent danger, the women instinctively dropped to the ground, squeezing themselves into the tight clearance space at the base of the platform. The heroic mother immediately pulled her two children under her torso, bracing her back against the passing train to ensure the young children were not sucked into the moving wheels.

Speeding Train Roars Over Them in Viral Bihar Video

In the viral heart-stopping video, the mother and her children can be seen squished in the platform gap as the speeding train with more than ten coaches roars past them. In the footage, bystanders and station staff can be heard screaming in absolute panic as the train appears to repeatedly brush against the mother's side, arms, and leg.

A mother becomes a human shield to save her children as a train passes inches above them in Bihar, India .



All survived. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qFjjTyt9mR — Second before disaster (@NeverteIImeodd) May 17, 2026

At one point, the immense vacuum created by the speeding train threatened to drag her forward, but another trapped woman lying nearby reached out to hold her steady against the concrete wall.

The train moved at such a high speed that any minor shift in positioning would have resulted in instant fatality. The moment the final carriage cleared the platform, a frantic crowd of onlookers and railway personnel rushed down onto the tracks to pull the shaken family to safety. Miraculously, the children emerged entirely unscathed, while the mother suffered only minor injuries from the friction of the passing train.

Miraculous Survival Sparks Fierce Safety Debate

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While the internet has widely dubbed the woman an international 'supermum' for her extraordinary protective instincts, the viral footage has also reignited a fierce public debate regarding railway safety and passenger negligence in India. Many netizens praised her bravery, but an equal number of commentators expressed outrage over the unnecessary risk she forced upon her children.

As reported by Republic World, one wrote: 'Foot overbridges are built for a reason. Saving 2 minutes by crossing tracks is never worth risking your life. But at the same time, railways also need stricter fencing and better crowd management because this keeps happening again and again.'

Railway officials issued a stern warning following the incident, reminding commuters that crossing live tracks is both illegal and extremely dangerous. They stressed that modern trains travel at high speeds and can appear within seconds, leaving drivers with little time to brake or stop. Officials also urged passengers to use the footbridges and underground walkways provided at stations.