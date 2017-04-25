A 21-year-old man arrested by police in connection with the suspected murder of former Royal Navy officer Mike Samwell, has been released on bail.

Samwell, 35, was thought to have been hit by his own car after he confronted thieves at his home in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester at around 3am on Sunday (23 April).

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are appealing for anyone who saw a blue, five-door BMW 1 Series car in the area at the time to come forward.

Det Supt Jon Chadwick from GMP said: "We have set up a DropBox link for anyone who may have caught anything on CCTV or dashcams to send us their footage".

ITV News reported reported how his wife, Jessica screamed her husband's name as he lay dying in the street. Although he was helped by neighbours, he died in hospital just over an hour later.

Samwell's black Audi S3 sports coupe was later found damaged, about three miles away from the house.

The victim's family has paid an emotional tribute, saying that he left "a huge hole" in their lives.

"Mike was the most wonderful husband, brother and son. He would do anything for anyone and was an ever dependable and generous family member and friend to so many," they said.

"Mike was devoted to his family above anything. His wife, Jess, was his one great love above all things. He was a loyal and treasured friend. We are so grateful to have had him in our lives; he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

"We have been blessed by the amount of support, condolences and prayers from those who loved him. We have been deeply touched by the kindness of strangers, especially the emergency services, hospital staff and police who did everything they could for him and continue to support us in our grief.

"This is an awful tragedy, but we all want to remember Mike as the special, kind and exceptionally talented man he was and not dwell on a senseless crime which has left us all so bereft."