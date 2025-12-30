Indonesia will ring in the New Year without fireworks this year, as the government and regional authorities move to honour the victims of devastating floods and landslides that have swept across Sumatra, killing more than 1,100 people and displacing hundreds of thousands.

The decision marks a rare nationwide shift in New Year celebrations and reflects the scale of the disaster, which officials describe as one of the deadliest natural crises in the country's recent history.

National Mourning Takes Priority Over Celebration

The central government has formally backed decisions by provinces and cities to cancel fireworks displays, according to Reuters reporting on Indonesia's New Year restrictions.

Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said regional governments were right to either ban fireworks outright or urge residents to avoid setting them off.

'We have to show empathy and solidarity as a nation,' Hadi told reporters. 'There are people who are suffering from a disaster.'

Fireworks bans have been announced in Jakarta, Bali, and multiple regional centres, affecting both public displays and private celebrations.

Flood Toll Leaves Entire Communities Destroyed

The floods and landslides struck several provinces across Sumatra, including North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh. Government officials confirmed that more than 20 villages were completely swept away, leaving entire communities without homes.

Around 400,000 people remain displaced, while emergency services continue to search for missing residents and restore basic infrastructure. The government estimates recovery efforts will cost at least $3.11 billion, with bridges, housing, and public facilities requiring urgent reconstruction.

Several regions remain under emergency status, with national and local agencies coordinating relief efforts as heavy rains persist.

Bali and Jakarta Enforce Fireworks Bans

In Bali, authorities moved quickly to enforce the ban, particularly in tourist-heavy areas. Denpasar Police confirmed they would not issue permits for fireworks displays this year, following directives from the national police chief.

According to local reporting from Bali tourism authorities, event organisers who had already received permits were instructed to cancel fireworks plans immediately.

Police officials described the order as non-negotiable, applying to hotels, nightlife venues, and private businesses alike.

Jakarta's governor echoed the message, urging residents of the capital to mark the New Year quietly and respectfully.

Tourism Hubs Adjust Celebrations

Major tourism venues have revised their New Year programmes rather than cancelling events entirely. Bali's Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park confirmed its countdown celebrations would continue without fireworks, replacing them with communal prayers and cultural performances.

Organisers said the change was intended as a gesture of solidarity with disaster victims, while still allowing visitors and residents to gather safely.

Kuta Beach, traditionally home to one of Bali's largest fireworks displays, will also remain firework-free. Local village leaders have prohibited both fireworks and firecracker sales in the area, urging hotels and residents to observe the mourning period.

A Rare National Pause

Indonesia regularly experiences natural disasters, yet nationwide adjustments to New Year celebrations remain uncommon. Observers say the scale of the Sumatra floods has prompted an unusually unified response from authorities across political and regional lines.

Officials stress that the decision is not about restricting celebration, but about recognising shared loss during a moment that typically symbolises renewal and hope.

As the country prepares to enter the New Year, leaders have urged Indonesians to reflect on community, resilience, and collective responsibility, while recovery efforts continue across the devastated regions of Sumatra.